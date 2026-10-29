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Fatty Duck: Transformed Classic into a Richer, Accessible Home Dinner

Recipes

Beshbarmak is traditionally a celebration of mutton and pasta, but substituting duck transforms the dish into a richer, more accessible home dinner. Duck provides a denser, more saturated broth than chicken and meat that yields easily to a fork, making it a practical choice for a hearty meal that doesn't require specialized sourcing.

Бешбармак
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Рафхат Зарипов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Бешбармак

The defining move in this preparation is the use of the rendered fat. Rather than discarding the oil that rises to the surface of the simmering broth, it is skimmed off and used as the cooking medium for the onions. This technique ties the flavor of the meat directly to the garnish, ensuring the dish feels cohesive rather than like a collection of separate parts.

Preparation

To serve six people, the recipe requires one whole duck, two large onions, and two packages of ready-made beshbarmak noodles (or thinly sliced homemade dough made from a dumpling-style base). The duck is simmered with salt, pepper, and bay leaves until fully cooked.

While the meat is cooking, skim the fat from the top of the broth and transfer it to a skillet. Sauté the onions, sliced into half-moons, in this duck fat until they are translucent and soft, or lightly golden. The noodles are then boiled directly in the remaining broth.

Assembly

The meat is separated into portions-bones may be removed for convenience-and arranged on a platter. The cooked noodles are laid over the meat, and the sautéed onions are placed on top. This is a calorie-dense meal, with a single portion containing approximately 1,148 kcal, 48.9g of protein, and 95.7g of fat, offering a substantial and warming result with minimal assembly effort.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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