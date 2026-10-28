Lazy Cabbage Rolls Recipe with Sour Cream Sauce

Lazy cabbage rolls offer the flavor profile of traditional stuffed cabbage without the labor-intensive process of wrapping filling in leaves. By integrating the cabbage directly into the meat mixture and finishing the dish in a rich sour cream and tomato sauce, you achieve a succulent, cohesive result that is far more accessible for a weeknight dinner.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Lazy cabbage rolls

The success of this dish relies on the texture of the filling. Using a blend of 250g beef and 250g pork provides a necessary balance of richness and structure. The addition of a hard-boiled egg, finely chopped into the mince, acts as a subtle binder and adds a distinct depth to the meat.

Ingredients

Ground meat (pork and beef) — 500g

White cabbage — 400g

Rice — 50g

Onion — 1 pc.

Carrot — 1 pc.

Hard-boiled egg — 1 pc.

Sour cream (30% fat recommended) — 200g

Strained tomatoes (200g) or tomato paste (2 tbsp)

Vegetable oil — 5 tbsp

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Begin by preparing the rice: simmer 50g of rice in 150ml of salted boiling water under a closed lid for 10 minutes. Drain in a sieve and let it cool.

For the vegetable base, sauté finely chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of oil until golden, then add grated carrot and cook for another 5 minutes over medium heat. Stir in thinly shredded cabbage (with tough veins removed) and 100ml of water. Cover and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes until the cabbage is tender.

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground meat, cooled rice, the sautéed vegetable mixture, and the finely chopped boiled egg. Season with salt and pepper, mixing until uniform. Shape the mixture into small oval patties, wetting your hands with cold water to maintain a smooth surface.

The decisive move is the searing process: heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over high heat. Brown the patties quickly on all sides to seal in the juices; they do not need to be cooked through at this stage.

To finish, whisk together the sour cream and tomato paste (or strained tomatoes) with salt and pepper. Pour this sauce over the seared patties, cover with a lid, and simmer on low heat for 40 minutes.