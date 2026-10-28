Stovetop and slow cooker methods for preparing thick squash and lentil soup

A thick, vegan pumpkin and lentil soup relies on a specific pairing to achieve its body: coconut milk and natural peanut butter. This combination creates a creamy texture without dairy, adding a deep, savory depth that balances the sweetness of the buttercup squash. The dish is hearty, high in fiber, and designed to be warming, drawing on the aromatics of curry and fresh turmeric.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Autumn warming pumpkin soup

The Decisive Move

The critical step is blending only about half of the soup. Blending the entire pot can result in a uniform, pasty consistency that loses the distinct presence of the lentils and squash cubes. By processing roughly three cups of the mixture into a smooth purée and returning it to the pot, the soup retains a rustic, hearty texture where whole ingredients remain visible alongside the creamy base. This technique allows the natural starches from the pumpkin and the proteins from the lentils to bind the broth without requiring heavy cream or excessive thickening agents.

This partial blending also controls the release of flavor. When the pumpkin and lentils are simmered together in the coconut milk and vegetable broth, they soften and release their structure. Integrating this softened portion back into the unblended half creates a layered mouthfeel that is more complex than a fully homogenized soup. The peanut butter, added during the simmer, dissolves into the liquid, providing a nutty, umami-rich backdrop that supports the bright, fresh notes of the spinach added at the end.

Preparation

To prepare this on the stovetop, heat ½ teaspoon of coconut or olive oil in a large saucepan or heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add 3 minced garlic cloves and 1 tablespoon of grated fresh ginger, and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes until the aromatics soften. Add 1 diced onion, 1 carrot cut into thin rounds or cubes, and 1 medium buttercup squash (about 900 grams), peeled and cubed. Continue cooking for a few minutes, then stir in 1 tablespoon of yellow curry powder and 1 tablespoon of grated fresh turmeric (or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric). Toast the spices with the vegetables for about 30 seconds to release their aroma without burning them.

Pour in one 425-gram can of light coconut milk and 3 cups of low-sodium vegetable broth. Add 1 cup of rinsed green or brown lentils and 2 tablespoons of natural peanut butter (unsweetened) or cashew butter. Season with ¾ teaspoon of salt and black pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to the minimum, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes until the lentils are tender.

Transfer approximately half of the soup (about 3 cups) to a blender and process until smooth. To prevent hot steam from escaping the blender lid, cover the top with a clean kitchen towel while operating. Return the purée to the pot and stir to combine. Add 3 cups of fresh spinach and warm for just one minute until the leaves wilt. Taste the soup and adjust for brightness or volume with a squeeze of lime juice or an additional spoonful of peanut butter if desired.

For a slow cooker version, combine all ingredients except the spinach in the pot. Reduce the vegetable broth to 2.5 cups to account for less evaporation. Cook on High for 3 to 4 hours or Low for 6 to 8 hours until the squash and lentils are soft. Blend half of the contents and stir back in. Finish by adding the fresh spinach and adjusting seasoning to taste.

Substitutions and Storage

Buttercup squash can be replaced with any other pumpkin variety or sweet potato. Kale is an acceptable substitute for the spinach. For those not following a vegan diet, shredded cooked chicken breast or ground turkey can be added to the finished soup. A pinch of cayenne pepper added with the curry powder increases the heat level.

The soup keeps for 4 to 5 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator, or for up to 2 months in the freezer. Thaw frozen soup completely in the refrigerator before reheating.