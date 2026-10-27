Steam-Cooked Dumplings in Chicken Stew

Chicken stew with dumplings transforms a standard braise into a self-contained meal by cooking the starch directly in the cooking liquid. The result is a cohesive dish where the dumplings absorb the savory essence of the chicken and aromatics, emerging tender rather than merely boiled.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pork stew with vegetables and herbs

The effectiveness of this recipe relies on the interaction between the thick vegetable-based broth and the steam trapped under the lid. By dropping the dough into the simmering stew and refusing to lift the cover for the first few minutes, the dumplings steam-cook from the bottom up, ensuring a fluffy texture that doesn't collapse into the sauce.

Ingredients

700 g chicken breast, sliced into 3 cm pieces

1 onion, finely diced

2 carrots, finely diced

2 celery roots, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp butter (for sautéing)

150 g frozen green peas

1 L hot chicken broth

2 bay leaves

0.5 tsp salt, plus more to taste

Pepper, to taste

For the dumplings:

200 g wheat flour

2 tsp baking powder

0.75 tsp sugar

1.5 tsp dried parsley

Salt, to taste

180 ml milk

50 g butter

Preparation

Start by creating the aromatic base. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a pan and sauté the diced onion, carrots, and celery for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in the minced garlic for one final minute of heating. Remove the vegetables from the heat and let them cool to room temperature.

Combine the cooled vegetables with the sliced chicken breast and frozen green peas. Transfer this mixture to a deep saucepan or sauté pan and pour in the hot chicken broth. Add the bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring the liquid to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes until the meat is tender and the broth has thickened.

While the stew simmers, prepare the dough. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, dried parsley, and salt. In a separate container, warm the milk with 50 g of butter until combined, then stir this liquid into the dry ingredients until a smooth batter forms.

Using a tablespoon, drop portions of the dough onto the surface of the gently simmering stew. Cover the pan immediately. To maintain the lift and fluffiness of the dumplings, do not lift the lid for the first few minutes of cooking. Continue cooking for 10 to 12 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves before serving.