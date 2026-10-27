Searing chicken to build a pan-drippings dressing for eggplant salad

This warm salad relies on the structural contrast between the softness of sautéed eggplant and the lean protein of chicken breast. The dish finds its cohesion through a specific kitchen move: utilizing the concentrated meat juices left in the pan after searing the chicken to build the emulsion for the dressing.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salad with chicken and herbs

The use of these pan drippings provides a savory foundation that ties the sweetness of honey and the acidity of lemon juice to the earthy vegetables. By incorporating this natural bouillon, the dressing becomes an extension of the meat rather than a separate condiment.

Ingredients

600 g chicken breast

4 medium (preferably thin) eggplants

20 cherry tomatoes (or 4-5 large sweet tomatoes)

1 bunch of cilantro

Basil, oregano, and black pepper for marinating

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp honey

0.5 tsp mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp meat juices (reserved from the pan after frying chicken)

Minced garlic, to taste

Preparation

Rub the chicken breast with basil, oregano, and black pepper, letting it marinate for 20-30 minutes. Sear the meat in a hot pan for 8-10 minutes per side until cooked through. It is essential to retain the juices that collect in the pan during this process. Once cooked, slice the chicken into thin strips.

Cut the eggplants into strips and salt them to draw out excess moisture. After squeezing the liquid from the pieces, sauté them until tender.

For the dressing, whisk together the 4 tablespoons of reserved meat juices, vegetable oil, honey, lemon juice, mustard, and minced garlic until smooth.

In a large bowl, combine the sliced chicken, sautéed eggplants, tomatoes (halved if cherry, or sliced if large), and chopped cilantro. Fold in the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Allow the salad to rest for 15-20 minutes before serving. This pause ensures the vegetables and meat fully absorb the dressing, balancing the sweet, tart, and savory notes.