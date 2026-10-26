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Chicken Drumsticks Braised with Plums and White Wine

Recipes

Chicken drumsticks braised with plums and white wine offer a balance of savory meat and bright, autumnal acidity. The appeal of this dish lies in the staged introduction of fruit; by adding the plums only toward the end of the process, they maintain their shape and distinct flavor rather than dissolving into a jammy puree.

Chicken drumsticks
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Chicken drumsticks

Ingredients
5-6 chicken drumsticks (or thighs)
Plums, halved and pitted, to taste
1 onion, sliced into slivers
Garlic, minced, to taste
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tbsp butter
200 ml chicken broth
300 ml dry white wine
Bay leaf, to taste
4 sprigs of thyme
Salt, sugar, and black pepper to taste

The Preparation

Heat a mixture of vegetable oil and butter in a heavy-bottomed skillet. Brown the chicken on both sides until a golden crust forms, then set the meat aside. In the remaining fat, sauté the sliced onion until soft, adding the minced garlic for only 30 seconds to release its aroma without risking bitterness.

The decisive move is the slow transition from searing to braising. Pour the chicken broth and dry white wine into the skillet and add the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Return the browned chicken to the pan. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover with a lid, and lower the heat to a minimum, simmering for 30-35 minutes. This gentle steam ensures the meat remains tender.

Introduce the halved plums to the pan after the initial simmering period. Season with salt, black pepper, and a pinch of sugar-the sugar is essential here to counteract the acidity of the wine and broth. Cover the skillet again and cook for a final 10-15 minutes.

The resulting sauce is rich and aromatic, making the dish ideal when served with a starch capable of absorbing the liquid, such as boiled rice, bulgur, couscous, or mashed potatoes.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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