Chicken Drumsticks Braised with Plums and White Wine

Chicken drumsticks braised with plums and white wine offer a balance of savory meat and bright, autumnal acidity. The appeal of this dish lies in the staged introduction of fruit; by adding the plums only toward the end of the process, they maintain their shape and distinct flavor rather than dissolving into a jammy puree.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Chicken drumsticks

Ingredients

5-6 chicken drumsticks (or thighs)

Plums, halved and pitted, to taste

1 onion, sliced into slivers

Garlic, minced, to taste

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp butter

200 ml chicken broth

300 ml dry white wine

Bay leaf, to taste

4 sprigs of thyme

Salt, sugar, and black pepper to taste

The Preparation

Heat a mixture of vegetable oil and butter in a heavy-bottomed skillet. Brown the chicken on both sides until a golden crust forms, then set the meat aside. In the remaining fat, sauté the sliced onion until soft, adding the minced garlic for only 30 seconds to release its aroma without risking bitterness.

The decisive move is the slow transition from searing to braising. Pour the chicken broth and dry white wine into the skillet and add the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Return the browned chicken to the pan. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover with a lid, and lower the heat to a minimum, simmering for 30-35 minutes. This gentle steam ensures the meat remains tender.

Introduce the halved plums to the pan after the initial simmering period. Season with salt, black pepper, and a pinch of sugar-the sugar is essential here to counteract the acidity of the wine and broth. Cover the skillet again and cook for a final 10-15 minutes.

The resulting sauce is rich and aromatic, making the dish ideal when served with a starch capable of absorbing the liquid, such as boiled rice, bulgur, couscous, or mashed potatoes.