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Eggplant Cubes Sautéed in Egg and Oil to Mimic Mushrooms

Recipes

Eggplants can be transformed into a hearty appetizer or side dish that mimics the savory, earthy profile of mushrooms. The key to this transformation is the initial coating of the vegetables in beaten eggs, which alters the texture and helps the eggplants hold their shape during a long sauté.

Eggplants
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Eggplants

The process begins with 600g of eggplants (approximately 2 pieces) cut into medium-sized cubes. To achieve the intended consistency, these cubes are tossed in 2 lightly beaten eggs and left to marinate for 20 minutes. This step ensures that the vegetables are evenly coated before they hit the heat.

The Sauté and Finish

Heat 3-4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan. Add the marinated eggplants along with 2 medium finely chopped onions. The vegetables should sauté over medium-high heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the eggplants are tender and a golden-brown crust forms. This extended cooking time is what develops the depth of flavor.

Once the vegetables are browned, the dish is seasoned with 2-3 cloves of minced garlic, a small bunch of chopped parsley, salt, black pepper, and basil to taste. The final touch is the addition of 3 tablespoons of sour cream, which is stirred in and cooked for an additional 2 minutes. This creates a creamy bind that complements the mushroom-like quality of the eggplant, making it a suitable accompaniment for meat or simple crusty bread.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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