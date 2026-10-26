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How a 3-Hour Vinegar Marinate Tames Hare Texture Before Sour Cream Stewing

Recipes

Hare stewed in sour cream is a dish where the primary challenge is not flavor, but texture. Game meat like hare is often tough and carries a distinct, pungent scent that standard cooking methods do not always eliminate. The decisive move here is a three-hour marination in an acidic solution, which breaks down the muscle fibers and neutralizes the gamey smell before the meat ever touches the heat. This preparation transforms a difficult ingredient into a tender, savory main course suitable for a family lunch, yielding four servings from the specified quantities.

Preparation of minced meat
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Preparation of minced meat

Preparation and Marinating

The process begins with the meat, which must be a whole hare carcass broken into portion-sized pieces. To handle the specific characteristics of the meat, a marinade is prepared using 700 ml of water and 20 ml of 9% table vinegar. The hare pieces are placed in a large enameled bowl along with half of the prepared onion and two crushed garlic cloves. The meat is salted and peppered, then gently worked with the vegetables to release their juices. The acid solution is poured over the mixture, and the bowl is covered tightly. It rests at room temperature for three hours. If the hare is young, the vinegar can be substituted with fresh lemon juice or buttermilk.

Cooking the Stew

While the meat marinates, the remaining aromatics are prepped: the rest of the onion and the second two garlic cloves are chopped finely, and 50 g of parsley root is grated on a fine grater. After the three hours, the hare is removed from the marinade and patted thoroughly dry with paper towels. This step is critical; removing surface moisture allows the meat to develop a browned crust rather than steaming. Heat 40 ml of vegetable oil in a pan over moderate heat. Brown the hare pieces on all sides until golden, then set them aside. In the same pan, sauté the chopped onion, garlic, and grated parsley root for five minutes. At this stage, a pinch of dried rosemary or a couple of juniper berries may be added if desired. Return the meat to the pan, reduce the heat, cover, and stew for 10 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine 300 g of 20% sour cream with 300 ml of water, seasoning with salt and black pepper. Pour this mixture into the pan, cover, and simmer on minimal heat for one hour. The dish is finished when the meat yields easily to pressure and separates from the bone.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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