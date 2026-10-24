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Russian solyanka soup with smoked pork ribs and beans cooking instructions provided

Recipes

Natalia Kolesnikova's solyanka with beans is a substantial autumn dish that relies on the interplay between smoked meats, acidic pickles, and the earthy softness of red kidney beans. The recipe, sourced from Gastronom. ru, is not a complex undertaking, but it demands a specific balance to avoid a flat or overly salty result. The decisive move in the kitchen is preparing the pickle and tomato base separately before combining it with the broth. This step ensures that the acidic brightness of the cucumbers and the sweetness of the tomato paste remain distinct enough to cut through the richness of the smoked pork, rather than getting lost in the liquid.

Solyanka soup
Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain
Solyanka soup

The Foundation

The broth is built on smoke and depth. Start by simmering 400 grams of smoked pork ribs in 3 liters of water for 30 minutes, skimming the foam as it rises. Add one bay leaf to this pot. If the recipe is adjusted for extra heartiness, add one potato immediately after the water reaches a boil; this allows the potato to break down and thicken the broth, a deviation from the classical solyanka that adds texture without overpowering the primary flavors.

While the broth simmers, prepare the aromatics. The core smoked components include 200 grams of smoked sausage or ham, to be sliced into rings or half-rings. The beans, 400 grams of canned red kidney beans, must be drained thoroughly to prevent diluting the broth's intensity. The other essential elements are 100 grams of olives, sliced, and one teaspoon of capers.

The Sauté

The character of the solyanka is defined by the sauté, or "zharkovka," which acts as the flavor bridge. In a separate pan, heat vegetable oil and cook one sliced onion and one grated carrot for five minutes until soft. Add three pickled cucumbers, peeled and grated or sliced, along with two tablespoons of tomato paste. Pour in a small amount of water or pickle brine to create a liquid medium, then simmer over medium heat for another five to seven minutes. This mixture should reduce to a thick, concentrated paste. This acidic, tomato-infused base is what provides the necessary sharpness to balance the fat of the smoked meats.

Assembly and Resting

Combine the elements in the main pot with the simmering broth. Add the meat removed from the ribs and cut into small pieces, the sliced sausage, olives, capers, and five grains of allspice. Stir in the prepared pickle-tomato sauté. Let the soup boil for an additional ten minutes. This time allows the starchy potato to fully integrate and the flavors to meld.

Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the solyanka rest for ten minutes. This resting period is crucial; it allows the disparate flavors of smoke, acidity, and earthiness to settle into a cohesive profile. Taste for salt at this stage, keeping in mind that the pickles and smoked meats may already provide sufficient salinity. Serve with a wedge of lemon, which adds a fresh, citrus note that lifts the overall richness of the dish.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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