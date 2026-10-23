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Harry Potter Drink: Roasted Pumpkin and Vanilla Ice Cream Blends

Recipes

This Harry Potter-inspired beverage, built around a foundation of roasted pumpkin, offers a unique textural experience, eschewing added liquids for a thick, smoothie-like consistency derived from the inherent moisture of the gourd. The precise preparation of the pumpkin is paramount to achieving the desired emulsion.

Cinnamon and pumpkin cocktail
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cinnamon and pumpkin cocktail

The Crucial Role of Roasted Pumpkin

The recipe specifies a 100-gram portion of pumpkin, cut into 2-centimeter cubes and roasted at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Crucially, the pumpkin is wrapped in foil during roasting, a technique that steams the flesh rather than drying it out. This method ensures that the pumpkin retains sufficient moisture, which will form the structural backbone of the drink without the need for additional liquids.

Achieving Optimal Temperature Equilibrium

A critical step in the preparation is allowing the roasted pumpkin to cool completely to room temperature before blending. This thermal reduction is not merely a suggestion but a prerequisite for the successful integration of the 150 grams of vanilla ice cream. If the pumpkin is still warm, it risks melting the ice cream, transforming the desired stable emulsion into a thin, runny slurry. The texture of the final beverage hinges on the precise temperature equilibrium between the cooled roasted gourd and the frozen dairy component, rather than solely on the mechanical action of blending.

Blending for a Lump-Free Suspension

Once the pumpkin has reached ambient temperature, it is combined with the vanilla ice cream, a ripe banana, 150 milliliters of cold orange juice, and pinches of cinnamon and cardamom. The mixture is then processed on high speed for approximately one and a half minutes. The objective is to achieve a completely lump-free suspension, where the ice cream serves as the primary body of the drink, binding the other ingredients together.

Presentation and Service

The final presentation involves topping the beverage with two tablespoons of whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon. While these additions are purely aesthetic and do not alter the foundational structure of the drink, the text strongly advises immediate service. This is to preserve the specific aeration and temperature profile that results from the rapid blending of cooled solids and liquids, as this delicate emulsion is time-sensitive and can degrade if left to stand.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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