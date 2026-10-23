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Air-Fryer Pork Chops: Caramelized Glaze Timing for a Juicy Center

Recipes

Air-fryer pork chops are often a gamble between dryness and burnt sugar, but the rapid circulation of hot air allows for a specific result: a meat center that remains juicy beneath a glossy, caramelized exterior. The success of this dish relies on the precise timing of the glaze; because teriyaki and honey darken quickly, the final minutes of cooking are the most critical.

Pork chop
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rkolarsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Pork chop

The Components

For two servings, the recipe requires two boneless pork chops, four tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, one tablespoon of honey, two cloves of garlic, salt, and black pepper. A single portion contains approximately 609.95 kcal, with 34.80g of protein, 43.23g of fat, and 19.74g of carbohydrates.

Preparation and Technique

To ensure even cooking, the pork chops should reach room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes before heating. A practical adjustment for boneless cuts is to make four or five perpendicular incisions along the fat cap; this prevents the meat from curling as it contracts. After patting the meat dry with paper towels, season with salt and black pepper. If the chops vary in thickness, a light pounding with a kitchen mallet creates a uniform surface, ensuring the edges do not overcook before the center is done.

The Cooking Process

Preheat the air fryer to 190°C. Place the chops in the basket with sufficient space between them to allow the air to circulate freely. Cook for an initial 6 to 7 minutes. During this time, whisk together the teriyaki sauce, honey, and finely grated garlic to create the glaze.

Flip the chops and brush the top side with the glaze, cooking for another 5 to 7 minutes. For the final 1 to 2 minutes, apply a second light coating of glaze to both sides. This creates the characteristic caramel sheen but requires close monitoring to prevent the sugars from scorching.

The Finish

The pork is ready when a meat thermometer registers 68°C at the center. Transfer the chops to a plate, cover them with foil, and let them rest for 3 to 4 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. A final brush of the remaining glaze before serving enhances the luster. This approach transforms a lean cut into a balanced meal that pairs well with rice, noodles, or a crisp salad of cucumber and green onion.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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