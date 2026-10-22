World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The Chemical Interaction Defining Slow-Cooked Pork Ribs

Recipes

The character of these pork ribs is not defined by the heat of the oven, but by the specific chemical interaction between fruit pectin, vinegar acidity, and sugar under prolonged, low-intervention heating. The recipe for this six-serving dish relies on a 1.3 kg cut of pork ribs, which undergoes a two-phase thermal process: a two-and-a-half-hour braise at 160°C followed by a ten-minute caramelization at 200°C. The decisive structural change occurs during the first phase, where the connective tissues break down, but the flavor profile is only fully realized in the second, where the glaze transitions from a liquid marinade to a concentrated, glossy coating.

Grilled ribs with berry sauce
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Grilled ribs with berry sauce

The foundation of the glaze is a precise blend of 100 g ketchup, 100 g cherry jam, four tablespoons of soy sauce, and 50 ml of cognac. This mixture is seasoned with one teaspoon of sweet paprika, half a teaspoon each of garlic powder, ground black pepper, and cinnamon, along with one teaspoon of salt. A critical omission in this initial stage is the lemon juice. Two tablespoons of lemon juice are held back, deliberately excluded from the long braise. This is not an oversight; the acidity is reserved for the final stage to sharpen the sweetness of the jam and ketchup only after the sugar has begun to set.

The execution begins with dry ribs placed on a sheet pan. The marinade is applied with a brush to ensure even coverage, followed by a pour of the remaining mixture. If the ribs are lean, adding three to four tablespoons of water to the pan prevents the juices from scorching during the long cooking time. The pan is sealed tightly with foil and placed in the oven at 160°C for 2.5 hours. This is the phase that dictates the tenderness of the meat, allowing it to separate from the bone through slow hydrolysis of collagen, a process that requires consistency and patience rather than active monitoring.

Transitioning from Braise to Glaze

Upon completion of the braise, the liquid collected on the pan is poured into a saucepan and reduced to a thick sauce. This reduction is essential; it concentrates the dissolved sugars and flavors, transforming the braising liquid into a binding agent for the final glaze. The sheet pan must then be washed or thoroughly wiped to remove any charred particles, as these would introduce bitterness to the final product. The ribs are returned to the clean surface, where they are first sprayed with the reserved lemon juice and then generously coated with the reduced sauce.

The oven temperature is increased to 200°C, and the ribs are baked for a final ten minutes. This short, high-heat exposure is the moment of critical attention. The sugars in the cherry jam and ketchup undergo Maillard reaction and caramelization, creating a dense, shiny crust. The cook must monitor this stage closely, as the window between a perfect glaze and burnt sugar is narrow. Once the coating is set and glossy, the ribs are portioned into pairs of bones and served, the result of a process where timing and ingredient state determine the final texture far more than the initial assembly.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Business
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

The project integrates a domestic data center to train AI models that identify unique neoantigens for personalized anti-tumor treatments.

Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
Seven Interior Design Choices That Create More Maintenance Than Aesthetic Value Evgeniya Petrova Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand Petr Ermilin Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur Alexander Shtorm
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Last materials
Ryanair CEO Predicts 20% Fare Hike as European Seat Supply Shrinks
Russian Car Travel to China Faces Bureaucratic Bottlenecks Before Economic Shift
Phu Quoc Flights Double but Hotel Beds Lag, Making Booking Timing Decisive
Sanctuary Mountain releases two kākāpō and 122 wētā into fenced Waikato habitat
Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas indicted for alleged marijuana distribution and bribery
One Week Shift Cuts Turkey Holiday Cost by 26% as Seat Scarcity Peaks
Seven Interior Design Choices That Create More Maintenance Than Aesthetic Value
Korean Ceiling Laundry Racks Reclaim Floor Space and Dry Faster by Using Warm Air Rise
Upper Teesdale to protect 20 Ice Age Arctic-alpine plants with new three-year scheme
Replace Drafty Window Seals With Silicone Using a Heat-and-Compress Sequence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.