Famous Soviet Plombir Cake: Structure Through Butter State and Wafer Hydration

The "Plombir" cake relies on a specific mechanical transformation rather than heat to achieve its texture. The defining characteristic of this assembly is the absence of baking, where structure is built entirely by the aeration of a cream base and the subsequent absorption of that base by dry wafer sheets. The entire process hinges on the state of the butter before mixing begins.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Ольга Ефимова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cake with butter cream

The recipe calls for one package of wafer sheets, 200 grams of butter, one can of sweetened condensed milk, and 100 grams of coconut flakes. The critical step occurs when the butter and condensed milk are combined. The butter must be softened at room temperature; it should be pliable but not melted. If the butter is cold, the mixture will remain grainly and fail to emulsify properly. If it is melted, the liquid will wash out the structure, leaving a mixture too thin to hold the wafers without disintegrating.

Creating the Base

The preparation of the cream is brief, requiring approximately three minutes of active work. Once the softened butter and condensed milk are placed in a bowl, they are whipped with a mixer until the mixture becomes homogeneous and airy. This aeration is what mimics the lightness of traditional ice cream. After reaching this consistency, the 100 grams of coconut flakes are folded in using a spatula to ensure even distribution without deflating the mixture.

Assembly follows a strict layering protocol. A wafer sheet is placed on a plate and coated evenly with the cream. This is repeated until all wafers and cream are used. The final layer is topped with a generous amount of the remaining coconut flakes. The cake must then rest for a minimum of two hours at room temperature or in a cool place. This resting period is not optional; it is the functional stage where the dry wafers absorb the moisture from the cream, transitioning from crisp to tender. The result is a layered dessert where the structural integrity depends entirely on the initial emulsion and the final hydration of the base.