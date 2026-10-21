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Roasted Cabbage Wedges: Steam Then Brown for Tender Core, Crisp Edges

Recipes

The success of roasted cabbage wedges depends less on the oven temperature and more on the structural integrity of the vegetable. To achieve a result where the core is tender while the edges remain distinct and crisp, the selection of a dense head of cabbage is the first critical requirement. This density ensures the vegetable maintains its form under heat rather than collapsing into a stewed mass.

Baked cabbage
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Baked cabbage

The Structural Anchor

The most decisive action in the preparation is the retention of the core. By cutting the 800g cabbage into large wedges that keep a portion of the stem intact, the cook ensures the leaves remain bound together. Without this anchor, the segments would disassemble during the steaming phase, ruining the intended architectural presentation of the dish.

Thermal Sequencing

The process is divided into two distinct thermal stages to manage the transition from raw vegetable to caramelized pastry-like texture. The first stage is a controlled steam: the wedges are placed in a baking dish with 150 ml of vegetable broth or water, seasoned with salt and pepper, and sealed with foil. At 190°C for 30 minutes, the moisture is trapped, breaking down the internal fibers of the cabbage without scorching the exterior.

The second stage focuses on surface transformation. After the foil is removed, the cabbage is coated in a mixture of 100g sour cream, 40g melted butter, 10g minced garlic, and 15 ml lemon juice. This emulsion is the catalyst for the final texture. Returning the cabbage to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes without a cover allows the moisture to evaporate and the fats in the butter and sour cream to brown.

Critical Monitoring

The transition to a browned crust is the point of highest risk. While a grill or top-heat setting can accelerate the browning of the edges, the presence of garlic in the sauce introduces a narrow window of readiness. Because garlic burns quickly and turns bitter, the baker must prioritize visual cues over a timer during these final minutes. The process concludes when the edges are golden and the sauce has set, finished with a garnish of fresh chopped herbs.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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