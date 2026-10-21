Semolina's Secret: Why Your Cake Tastes Like Brownie

The transition of a standard semolina cake into a texture resembling a brownie depends less on the cocoa and more on the hydration of the grain. In this specific formula, 200g of semolina is paired with 300ml of kefir. The resulting structure-defined as tender and slightly moist-is dictated by the mandatory 30-minute resting period. This stage is the critical point of the process: the coarse wheat particles must fully absorb the acidic liquid to prevent a gritty, sandy crumb and instead establish a soft, cohesive foundation.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chocolate brownie

The Mechanics of the Batter

Once the semolina has swollen, the integration of 3 eggs, 150g of sugar, and vanillin creates the primary emulsion. The structural integrity is then reinforced by a sifted mixture of 100g of flour, 30g of cocoa powder, and 10g of baking powder. The precision here lies in the mixing; the batter must be worked until all lumps vanish and the chocolate color is uniform, ensuring there are no pockets of dry flour that would disrupt the crumb.

The final additions-50ml of vegetable oil and 100g of chopped chocolate-serve two distinct purposes. The oil provides the moisture necessary for a "brownie-like" feel, while the chopped chocolate must remain in distinct pieces rather than fine crumbs to provide textural contrast. This distinction between the smooth batter and the solid chocolate inclusions is what separates a professional-grade result from a generic sponge.

Thermal Transition and Readiness

The batter is transferred to a greased form and subjected to a constant temperature of 180°C. For 40 to 45 minutes, the structure sets. The only reliable cue for readiness is the physical evidence of a dry wooden skewer inserted into the center; if it emerges without raw batter, the cake has reached its peak structure. Allowing the cake to cool within the form prevents the fragile, moist crumb from collapsing, preserving the intended balance between airiness and density.