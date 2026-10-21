Chia Pudding with Spiced Apples: A No-Oven Apple Pie Alternative

Chia pudding with spiced apples offers a practical alternative to traditional apple pie for a breakfast that needs to be ready quickly. The dish captures the flavor profile of a baked pie-warm, spiced fruit and a creamy base-without requiring dough or an oven. The decisive factor in the texture is the chia seed; given sufficient time, the seeds hydrate to transform milk and yogurt into a thick, custard-like consistency, eliminating the need for a batter.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Apple chia pudding

The recipe serves one person. The ingredients consist of 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, 60 ml of milk, 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 apple, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 tablespoon of Jerusalem artichoke syrup, 1 tablespoon of ghee, and 3 walnuts.

Preparation involves two distinct components: the pudding base and the fruit topping. The base can be prepared in advance to ensure it reaches the desired thickness. To make the base, combine the chia seeds, milk, Greek yogurt, and honey in a glass jar or deep container. Stir thoroughly to distribute the seeds evenly and prevent clumps. Refrigerate the mixture until it thickens.

Preparation of the Topping and Assembly

For the topping, wash the apple and cut it into small cubes. Heat the ghee in a skillet over medium heat. Add the apple cubes, dust them with cinnamon, and drizzle with the Jerusalem artichoke syrup. Cook for approximately five minutes, until the apples are soft, coated in a caramelized layer, and release a spicy aroma. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the apples to cool slightly.

Retrieve the chia pudding from the refrigerator; the mixture should be thick and creamy. Spoon the prepared apples over the pudding. Chop the walnuts with a knife and sprinkle them over the top. Serve the dish immediately after assembly. The contrast between the cold, tender pudding, the warm spiced apples, and the crunch of the nuts replicates the sensory experience of an apple pie.