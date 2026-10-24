Air Fryer White Fish Cakes with a Golden Crust

White fish cakes cooked in an air fryer achieve a distinct contrast: a dense, golden-brown crust that seals in a moist interior. The mechanism behind this result is the rapid circulation of hot air, which quickly sets the surface without the prolonged dry heat that often leads to overcooking delicate fish meat. This method requires less supervision than stovetop frying and significantly reduces the risk of drying out the protein.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pike fish cutlets with dill

The recipe yields four servings using 600 g of white fish fillet-cod, pike-perch, or hake are suitable choices-combined with 150 g of onion, 100 g of wheat bread, 120 ml of milk, one egg, 50 g of hard cheese, 40 g of flour, and two sprigs of dill. Additionally, 4 tablespoons of vegetable oil, salt, and black pepper are required.

Preparing the Mixture

Thaw the fish fillet slowly in the refrigerator. Once thawed, cut it into large pieces and grind it. The onion can be ground or finely chopped, while the dill should be minced. To ensure a homogeneous and tender texture, soak the bread crumbs in cold milk for 10 to 15 minutes, then drain and add them to the fish.

Beat the egg into the mixture, add the flour, and mix thoroughly. Finish by stirring in the grated cheese, minced dill, salt, and pepper. Allow the mixture to rest before cooking; this period allows the flour's gluten to hydrate, helping the cakes hold their shape during the heating process.

Air Fryer Cooking

Preheat the air fryer to 180 °C. Form small cakes from the mixture, brush each with vegetable oil, and place them on the rack with space between them to allow for air circulation.

The cooking process occurs in two stages. First, cook the cakes for 10 minutes with the lid closed. Then, flip them and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes. For a more pronounced golden crust, increase the temperature to 200 °C for the final three minutes.

For a denser coating, the cakes can be lightly dusted with flour or breadcrumbs after brushing both sides with oil. If using frozen prepared cakes, they can be placed directly on the rack without thawing. Cook at 180 °C for 10 to 12 minutes on one side, then flip and cook until done.