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Sea Buckthorn and Pear Hot Infusion Recipe

Recipes

Sea buckthorn brings a distinct acidity and vibrant color to a hot beverage, while the pear softens the profile with natural sweetness. This pairing creates a balanced alternative to black tea, suitable for cold weather or any time of year if frozen berries are on hand. The recipe yields four servings in about 15 minutes, resulting in a drink that is roughly 70 calories per portion.

Sea buckthorn drink with spices
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Sea buckthorn drink with spices

Ingredients

For four servings, use 150 grams of frozen sea buckthorn, one pear, two tablespoons of loose-leaf black tea, and one tablespoon of vanilla sugar. You will also need 800 milliliters of boiling water and granulated sugar to taste.

Preparation

Begin by thawing the sea buckthorn. Place the berries in a teapot and lightly crush them to release their juices. Alternatively, mash the berries in a separate bowl with a wooden spoon before transferring the pulp to the pot; this method is particularly effective for extracting maximum juice from thawed frozen fruit.

Wash the pear and slice it into thin rounds. Add the pear slices to the teapot along with the crushed berries. Sprinkle the loose-leaf black tea and vanilla sugar over the fruit mixture. Pour 800 milliliters of boiling water over the ingredients, cover the pot, and let it steep for five to seven minutes.

Before serving, taste the beverage and add granulated sugar as needed. A ripe pear with soft flesh requires less added sugar, as its inherent sweetness and aroma carry the flavor of the drink.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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