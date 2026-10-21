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How Skin-On Onion and Plum Tomatoes Define Red Fish Ukha

Recipes

A red fish ukha relies on the integrity of its broth and the texture of its vegetables to move beyond a simple soup. According to a recipe by Okoolina, the key to a deep, golden color and a structured finish lies in two specific choices: simmering a whole onion in its skin and using dense "Plum" tomatoes that hold their shape under heat.

Evenkian Sevan fish soup
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Evenkian Sevan fish soup

The base requires 350g of red fish of any variety and 1.5 liters of water. For the aromatic and visual foundation, one large carrot, three potatoes, and a whole onion-still in its skin-are used. The skin is the decisive element here, naturally tinting the broth gold. To prevent the vegetables from breaking down into a puree, they are cut into large pieces. The recipe is rounded out with two "Plum" tomatoes, a quarter cup of millet flakes (or millet), turmeric, black and allspice peppercorns, a bay leaf, and salt.

The Process

The cooking begins by combining the water, large-cut vegetables, spices, bay leaf, and fish fins in a pot. Simmering on low heat under a lid allows the vegetables and spices to establish a sweet, aromatic base. Once the vegetables are cooked, salt is added, and the fish is introduced. At this precise moment, the onion is removed to ensure the flavor remains balanced and does not become over-saturated.

The fish is simmered until done. One minute before the end of cooking, the millet flakes and the tomatoes-cut into eighths-are added. The density of the "Plum" variety is essential, as it allows the pieces to remain intact while releasing lycopene. The dish is finished with fresh dill and a touch of cayenne pepper to provide a mild heat that cuts through the richness of the fish.

Prepared without oil or heavy sauces, this method yields a hearty meal with approximately 797.3 kcal per serving, remaining accessible for those following a lean or dietary regimen.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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