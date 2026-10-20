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Summer Squash Shock: Dry-searing creates meat-like texture

Recipes

These "Shashlik-style" zucchinis transform a soft summer vegetable into a hearty, savory appetizer through a specific sequence of heat and pressure. The goal is to mimic the dense texture and charred profile of meat cooked over coals, achieving a result that is more substantial than a standard sautéed vegetable.

Vegetables
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Наталья Мурзинова is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Vegetables

The decisive move is the dry-sear. By browning 1-cm thick rounds of young zucchini in a pan without oil or salt, the vegetable develops a caramelized crust without releasing the moisture that typically leads to steaming. Salting only after this searing process ensures the rounds remain firm rather than turning mushy.

Ingredients

  • Young zucchinis
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Shashlik seasoning
  • Black pepper
  • Sugar
  • Vinegar
  • Vegetable oil
  • Salt

Preparation

Slice the young zucchinis into rounds approximately 1 cm thick, keeping the skin and seeds intact. Heat a pan and sear the rounds on the dry surface until a golden-brown crust forms. Apply salt only after the searing is complete to preserve the structural integrity of the vegetable.

To prepare the aromatics, slice the onion into thin half-rings and soak them in boiling water for one minute to remove bitterness. Chop the garlic with a knife rather than using a press to ensure a more stable, long-lasting aroma. Combine the seared zucchinis, onion, and garlic in a large bowl.

Stir in the shashlik seasoning, black pepper, sugar, vinegar, and vegetable oil. Because zucchini is highly absorbent, a generous application of spices is necessary to penetrate the vegetable. Cover the mixture with a plate, place a weight on top to compress the ingredients, and refrigerate overnight. This compression and curing period is essential for the flavors to integrate.

Preservation

For long-term storage, distribute the mixture into sterilized jars, filling them with the natural juices released during the curing process. Sterilize for 15 minutes before sealing with lids.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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