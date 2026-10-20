Summer Squash Shock: Dry-searing creates meat-like texture

These "Shashlik-style" zucchinis transform a soft summer vegetable into a hearty, savory appetizer through a specific sequence of heat and pressure. The goal is to mimic the dense texture and charred profile of meat cooked over coals, achieving a result that is more substantial than a standard sautéed vegetable.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Наталья Мурзинова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Vegetables

The decisive move is the dry-sear. By browning 1-cm thick rounds of young zucchini in a pan without oil or salt, the vegetable develops a caramelized crust without releasing the moisture that typically leads to steaming. Salting only after this searing process ensures the rounds remain firm rather than turning mushy.

Ingredients

Young zucchinis

Onion

Garlic

Shashlik seasoning

Black pepper

Sugar

Vinegar

Vegetable oil

Salt

Preparation

Slice the young zucchinis into rounds approximately 1 cm thick, keeping the skin and seeds intact. Heat a pan and sear the rounds on the dry surface until a golden-brown crust forms. Apply salt only after the searing is complete to preserve the structural integrity of the vegetable.

To prepare the aromatics, slice the onion into thin half-rings and soak them in boiling water for one minute to remove bitterness. Chop the garlic with a knife rather than using a press to ensure a more stable, long-lasting aroma. Combine the seared zucchinis, onion, and garlic in a large bowl.

Stir in the shashlik seasoning, black pepper, sugar, vinegar, and vegetable oil. Because zucchini is highly absorbent, a generous application of spices is necessary to penetrate the vegetable. Cover the mixture with a plate, place a weight on top to compress the ingredients, and refrigerate overnight. This compression and curing period is essential for the flavors to integrate.

Preservation

For long-term storage, distribute the mixture into sterilized jars, filling them with the natural juices released during the curing process. Sterilize for 15 minutes before sealing with lids.