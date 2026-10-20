Balanced Herring and Potato Salad with Uniform Dice

A herring and potato salad is defined by the contrast between the starchiness of the potato and the brine of the fish. The key to keeping this dish from feeling heavy or monotonous is the uniform size of the dice; cutting the potatoes, herring fillets, and pickled cucumbers into identical medium cubes ensures that every forkful delivers a balanced ratio of salt, acid, and earthiness.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Vegetable salad

The choice of red onion over white provides a milder bite and a visual brightness that complements the green of the peas and dill. By using vegetable oil instead of a heavy mayonnaise, the natural flavor of the salted herring remains the focal point rather than being masked.

Ingredients

Boiled potatoes: 4 medium

Lightly salted herring fillets: 250 g

Canned green peas: 150 g

Pickled cucumbers: 4 medium

Red onion: 1 piece

Fresh dill: to taste

Vegetable oil: to taste

Salt and black pepper: to taste

Vinegar: optional, for added acidity

Preparation

Begin by dicing the boiled potatoes, herring fillets, pickled cucumbers, and red onion into uniform medium cubes. Finely chop fresh dill after rinsing and drying it thoroughly.

Drain the canned peas completely to prevent excess moisture from thinning the dressing. Combine the diced vegetables, fish, and peas in a large mixing bowl.

Dress the salad with vegetable oil, black pepper, and salt as needed. A small splash of vinegar can be added at this stage to sharpen the overall flavor profile. Toss the ingredients gently to distribute the dressing without breaking the potato cubes.

Nutritional Value (per 100g)