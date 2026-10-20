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Garlic's Dual Play: How Raw and Sautéed Unite in a Speedy Appetizer

Recipes

This Neapolitan appetizer relies on a sharp contrast between a crisp, toasted base and succulent mussels simmered in a concentrated tomato and wine reduction. The dish is an efficient exercise in Mediterranean flavors, coming together in approximately 15 minutes.

Seafood
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Lisha Riabinina is licensed under Free
Seafood

The defining culinary move is the dual application of garlic. By sautéing it first to build a savory foundation for the sauce and then rubbing a raw clove directly onto the hot toast, the bread retains a pungent, fresh aroma that would otherwise be lost to heat. This layer of raw garlic provides a necessary brightness that cuts through the richness of the seafood.

Preparation

Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan. Add two finely chopped garlic cloves and a pinch of red chili pepper, sautéing for about 30 seconds. Stir in 400g of halved cherry tomatoes, ½ teaspoon of saffron, and salt. Lower the heat and simmer for approximately 8 minutes until the tomatoes soften and the sauce begins to bubble. Adjust the seasoning with salt and black pepper as needed.

Pour in 2 tablespoons of dry white wine and cook for another 2 minutes. Fold in 200g of cooked mussels and garnish with the leaves of half a bunch of parsley.

Assembly

Toast two slices of bread and, while still hot, rub them with half a clove of garlic.

Transfer the mussels onto the toast using a slotted spoon. Return the remaining sauce to very low heat for about 2 minutes to allow it to reduce and concentrate, then pour the thickened sauce over the mussels.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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