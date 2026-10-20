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Schupfnudeln: Starch, Gluten, and the Speed of Integration

Recipes

The integrity of Schupfnudeln-the Swabian potato noodle-rests entirely on the management of starch and gluten during the brief window between mixing and frying. While often compared to gnocchi, the structural objective here is not a light cloud, but a dense, cohesive dough that can withstand the friction of the palm and the high heat of a pan without collapsing into a paste.

Making pies
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Making pies

The Mechanics of the Dough

The formula relies on a ratio of 300g boiled floury potatoes to 100g wheat flour and 25g potato starch, bound by a single egg or a large yolk. The inclusion of potato starch alongside wheat flour is a deliberate structural choice; it reinforces the potato base, preventing the dough from becoming overly sticky.

The most critical stage of this process is the speed of integration. The baker must mix the mash, flour, starch, egg, salt, and nutmeg rapidly. A prolonged kneading process triggers an adverse reaction between the starch and the wheat gluten, which can break down the dough's stability and turn it liquid. The goal is homogeneity, not aeration. The moment the ingredients are combined into a uniform mass, the mixing must stop.

Form and Thermal Finish

Once the dough is transferred to a floured surface, the shaping process defines the final texture. The dough is divided into 3 cm strips, rolled into cylinders of 2-3cm in thickness, and cut into 6-7cm segments. The characteristic spindle shape-achieved by tapering the ends-is not merely aesthetic; it increases the surface area of the extremities, allowing for a more pronounced contrast in texture during the final stage.

The process concludes with frying in oil or traditional lard. The objective is a distinct, browned crust that encases the dense interior. Because the structure was secured by the rapid mixing and the specific starch ratio, the noodle maintains its tapered form and internal density rather than softening or spreading in the pan.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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