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Chokeberry paste: the sugar secret that unlocked year-round health

Recipes

Chokeberries, known for their dense concentration of vitamin C, rutin, and antioxidants, undergo a distinct transformation when combined with sugar without the application of heat. This method, which avoids thermal processing, relies on the physical and osmotic properties of sucrose to act as a preservative. The resulting vitamin paste is intended for storage in a refrigerator throughout the winter, preserving the berry's nutritional profile for immune support and vascular health during colder months. The critical parameter here is the ratio of sugar to fruit, which must be sufficient to draw out moisture and inhibit microbial growth without relying on pasteurization or acidification via heat.

Aronia, chokeberry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ИринаЯ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Aronia, chokeberry

Ingredients and Method

The preparation requires one kilogram of chokeberries (Aronia melanocarpa) and between one and 1.2 kilograms of granulated sugar. The specific amount of sugar is adjustable based on desired sweetness, but it serves a dual purpose: flavoring and preservation. The process begins with meticulous preparation of the fruit. Berries must be sorted to remove stems and damaged specimens, then washed under running water. Crucially, the fruit must be dried on a towel to minimize excess water content, as residual moisture can interfere with the preservation process. Once dry, the berries are processed into a pulp, either by running them through a meat grinder or blending them. This broken-down mass is then combined with the sugar and mixed thoroughly until uniform. The mixture is transferred into glass jars that have been pre-sterilized and sealed tightly with lids. The jarred paste is then moved to refrigeration. The chemical and physical stabilization of the mixture is time-dependent; after approximately two days, the sugar dissolves completely into the berry juice, achieving the desired consistency and flavor integration.

Texture and Application

For a smoother, more refined texture, the mass can be blended again after the sugar has been incorporated. While the base recipe focuses on the preservation of the fruit's inherent properties, slight aromatic variations are possible. A pinch of ground cinnamon or a small amount of fresh orange zest may be added during the mixing stage to modify the flavor profile. The suggested application is one teaspoon of the mixture daily, which can be dissolved in warm tea or consumed directly. This method highlights a practical kitchen practice where the preservation mechanism-osmotic pressure exerted by high sugar concentration-works in tandem with cold storage to maintain the integrity of the fruit's nutrients over time.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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