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Roasted Beet Salad with Avocado and Pear: A Make-Ahead Assembly

Recipes

Beets, avocado, and pear form a layered salad where the primary labor is completed days in advance. The dish relies on a textural contrast rather than complex technique: the earthy sweetness of roasted beets meets the creamy density of avocado, the crisp bite of a pear, and the crumble of soft cheese. This combination creates a rich but light profile, with each flavor distinct before being unified by the dressing.

Warm salad with baked beets and goat cheese
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Warm salad with baked beets and goat cheese

The decisive move is roasting a kilogram of beets in an air fryer at 200°C for 40 minutes, a recommendation from Tanchitta. Once cut into julienne, the beets keep in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to ten days. This preparation shifts the recipe from a time-intensive dinner to a quick assembly task, allowing a single roasting session to yield multiple portions that can be customized with different toppings.

Assembly and Flavor Profile

Each serving of the salad incorporates 450 grams of the prepared beets, one avocado, one pear, 150 grams of soft cheese-Tanchitta uses a homemade yogurt cheese-and six tablespoons of chopped walnuts. The walnuts are dried in a dry skillet with an 18-centimeter diameter to concentrate their aroma. The avocado and pear are peeled and sliced into matchsticks, with lemon juice added to prevent browning and introduce brightness.

The beets are tossed with a portion of the nuts and the dressing, which consists of three teaspoons of Bavarian sweet mustard and three tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. The salad is plated on leaves of iceberg, frilly lettuce, or another variety. The components are layered: beets and nuts first, followed by the fruits, topped with the soft cheese. The remaining dressing is drizzled over the top, finished with a sprinkle of walnuts. At approximately 2,070 kilocalories per three servings, the dish functions as both a substantial appetizer and a main course.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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