Champignons pickled in their own released moisture without added water

Pickled champignons prepared without added water offer a concentrated alternative to standard preservation methods. The defining characteristic of this technique is the reliance on the mushrooms' own moisture, which is drawn out through heat and salinity, resulting in a flavor profile that the source describes as maximally intense. While the dish is edible immediately after cooling, the preparation suggests a waiting period to allow the ingredients to fully integrate.

Photo: unsplash.com by Thanh Soledas is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Mushrooms

The No-Water Method

The preservation process here diverges from traditional pickling by omitting liquid entirely during the initial cooking phase. The ingredients are listed as 1 kilogram of champignons, 5 to 6 cloves of garlic, 1 tablespoon of salt, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 6 tablespoons of 9% vinegar, 50 milliliters of sunflower oil, 7 black peppercorns, and 3 bay leaves. The source notes that smaller mushrooms are preferred for their visual presentation, while larger specimens should be cut into pieces.

The critical action occurs when these dry ingredients are combined in a large pot and brought to a boil. There is no water in the pot. The mushrooms are then added to this boiling mixture. Once covered and the heat reduced to the minimum, the mushrooms cook for 10 minutes. The transformation relies on the physics of evaporation and osmosis: the heat and salt force the mushrooms to release their own juices, creating the brine in which they subsequently stew. The source advises that this rapid release of liquid makes the absence of added water a non-issue for the cooking process.

Storage and Safety Considerations

The recipe specifies cooling the mixture to room temperature before transferring it to a clean, deep container or jar. It recommends refrigerating the pickled mushrooms until the next day to achieve the most saturated flavor as they soak in the seasoned marinade.

It is important to note that while the high acidity of the 9% vinegar and the short cooking time are standard for pickling, the provided text does not specify validated pH levels, jar sealing conditions, or long-term shelf stability. The instruction to refrigerate implies a short-term storage model rather than a shelf-stable canning process. The safety of the final product depends on maintaining these acidic conditions and proper refrigeration, as the method does not describe the thermal processing required for indefinite shelf life.