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Achieving Moist Chicken and Crisp Carrots in Stir-Fry Through Precise Slicing

Recipes

In a well-executed stir-fry, the relationship between chicken and carrot is defined not by long cooking times, but by the speed at which heat penetrates small pieces of protein and vegetable. The result is a dish where the chicken retains its interior moisture while developing a browned exterior, and the carrot remains crisp and sweet without collapsing into a puree. This balance depends heavily on geometry: slicing the chicken breast into slabs of 4 to 5 millimeters thickness and the carrot into 5-millimeter diagonal coins allows the ingredients to cook almost instantaneously, preventing the loss of texture that characterizes overcooked stir-fries.

Chicken in sour cream sauce
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Chicken in sour cream sauce

Preparation and Assembly

The foundation of this technique lies in the preparation of the proteins and aromatics before they meet the heat. For the chicken, a 400-gram breast is sliced and tossed with salt, one tablespoon of sweet smoked paprika, and two teaspoons of cornstarch. This dry mixture creates a slight barrier that helps form a light crust during searing. The vegetables are prepared with equal precision: 300 grams of carrot are cut into thin diagonal slices, one onion is sliced into half-moons, and 30 grams of green onion are chopped. Fresh ginger, approximately 15 grams, is grated immediately before use to preserve its volatile oils.

The cooking process begins with 3 tablespoons of refined vegetable oil in a deep pan, heated until ready for the chicken. The coated chicken pieces are seared, stirring constantly, for 7 to 8 minutes until browned, then removed from the pan. In the same vessel, retaining the residual fat and fond, the carrot and onion are cooked for about 5 minutes. This step allows the carrots to soften slightly while maintaining their structural integrity.

The chicken is returned to the pan, joining 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and half a teaspoon of chili flakes. The mixture is tossed for a final 2 to 3 minutes to allow the sauce to coat the ingredients and integrate the flavors. The chopped green onion is added in the last minute of cooking, stirred briefly, and the dish is removed from the heat.

Served with steamed rice, the dish benefits from the grain's ability to absorb the remaining savory and acidic juices. For a sharper finish, a wedge of lime can be added at the table; the additional acidity contrasts with the natural sweetness of the carrot, highlighting the distinct textural elements created by the rapid cooking method.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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