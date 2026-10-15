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Potato Processed Cheese Soup with Crispy Sausage Chips

Recipes

This cheese cream soup relies on the marriage of potatoes and processed cheese to achieve a dense, velvety consistency. The appeal of the dish lies in the deliberate contrast between the creamy base and the sharp, salty crunch of cured sausage chips. By frying the sausage separately and adding it only at the moment of service, the texture remains distinct rather than softening into the soup.

Cheese soup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Cheese soup

To serve four portions, gather 5 potatoes, 1 onion, 2 garlic cloves, 800 ml of chicken broth, 300 ml of milk, and 150 g of processed cheese. For the garnish, 150 g of cured sausage is required; a variety like chorizo is a reasoned choice here, as its paprika and chili notes cut through the richness of the dairy.

The process begins with the sausage, sliced into very thin strips and dried in a pan over medium heat until crisp, then set aside on paper towels. Using the rendered fat from the sausage combined with a tablespoon of butter, sauté finely chopped onion for 3-4 minutes, stirring in minced garlic for one final minute of cooking.

Building the Texture

Add coarsely chopped potatoes to the sautéed aromatics and pour in the chicken broth. Simmer over low heat for approximately 15 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Once softened, blend the mixture with an immersion blender until completely smooth.

The final stage of the base involves incorporating the milk and processed cheese. To ensure the cheese melts evenly without breaking the emulsion or altering the texture, heat the mixture while stirring, but do not allow it to reach a boil. Finish the soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the reserved crispy sausage strips, grated cheddar, and fresh herbs.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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