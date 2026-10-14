A thick tomato soup with smoked sausages and red kidney beans

A thick tomato soup with smoked sausages and red kidney beans offers a substantial, savory meal that balances acidity with deep, earthy notes. The key to its body is the use of crushed tomatoes rather than a clear broth, creating a dense texture that holds the ingredients in place. By sautéing the smoked sausages with a tomato base before adding them to the pot, the smoky oils are fully integrated into the liquid, ensuring the flavor permeates every spoonful.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Tomato soup with beans and cheese

Preparation

Begin by slicing the smoked sausages into rounds and cutting the potatoes into cubes. Finely chop the onion and shred the carrots into thin strips. Place the potatoes in a pot with 1.2 liters of water and bring to a boil; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in 300 grams of drained red kidney beans and cook for another 5 minutes.

While the vegetables simmer, heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet. Sauté the onion and carrots for 5 minutes, then add the sliced sausages and brown them for a few minutes. Stir in 400 grams of crushed tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. This concentrated base is then stirred into the main pot. Allow the soup to simmer for a final 10 minutes to marry the flavors.

Finish the dish with 1 teaspoon of Italian herbs, salt, and ground black pepper. Serve six portions garnished with fresh parsley.

Serving Suggestions

The flavors of this soup intensify after resting, making it an ideal candidate for reheating the next day. To maintain the desired consistency, add a splash of hot water or broth to individual bowls during reheating rather than thinning the entire pot. The thickness of the soup makes it a natural partner for toasted baguette or ciabatta, providing a crisp contrast to the hearty texture of the beans and potatoes.

Source: Pravda.Ru