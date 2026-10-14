Seven Grains Together: The Culinary Tightrope Walk You Didn't Know You Needed

The concept of a "monastery lunch" revolves around a specific structural tension: combining seven distinct grains in a single pot without allowing the result to collapse into a porridge. The success of this soup depends on a precise ratio-one tablespoon of each grain-which ensures that the differing cooking times and starch releases create a varied texture rather than a uniform mass.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Monastic soup with mushrooms

The grain selection is designed for a specific architectural purpose. Red lentils and round-grain rice break down quickly, providing a creamy, velvet-like base. Corn grits act as a natural thickener, while buckwheat and millet introduce earthy, aromatic notes. To provide the necessary structural contrast, pearl barley and bulgur (or barley groats) are included for their resilience and chew. This combination requires approximately 100-110 grams of dry grains in total, with each variety contributing 15 grams.

The Method

The process begins with an essential cleaning step: the mixed grains must be rinsed in cold water at least four times until the runoff is clear. This prevents the soup from becoming overly gummy. The washed mixture is added to 2.2 liters of boiling salted broth. A key technical detail here is the initial 15-minute simmer on low heat; this allows the grains to begin hydrating before other ingredients are introduced.

After the first 15 minutes, two medium potatoes, diced, are added. The timing is deliberate: the additional 10 minutes of simmering softens the potatoes while bringing the more stubborn pearl barley to the correct condition.

The aromatic base is constructed separately to preserve the integrity of the vegetables. One large onion, finely chopped, and one grated carrot are sautéed in a blend of two tablespoons of vegetable oil and 10 grams of butter. The butter is a strategic addition, providing a glossy finish and a mellowing effect on the acidity of the broth. The onion is cooked until translucent and golden for three minutes, followed by the carrots for another five minutes.

The sautéed vegetables, a bay leaf, and freshly ground black pepper are stirred into the pot. A final simmer of 5 to 7 minutes allows the flavors to integrate. The heat is then turned off, and a large handful of chopped fresh dill and parsley is stirred in.

The most critical stage is the 15-minute resting period after the heat is removed. This pause allows the grains to fully absorb the remaining moisture and the flavors to stabilize. For the most balanced experience, the soup is served with a dollop of fresh sour cream and a slice of toasted rye bread.