World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Seven Grains Together: The Culinary Tightrope Walk You Didn't Know You Needed

Recipes

The concept of a "monastery lunch" revolves around a specific structural tension: combining seven distinct grains in a single pot without allowing the result to collapse into a porridge. The success of this soup depends on a precise ratio-one tablespoon of each grain-which ensures that the differing cooking times and starch releases create a varied texture rather than a uniform mass.

Monastic soup with mushrooms
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Monastic soup with mushrooms

The grain selection is designed for a specific architectural purpose. Red lentils and round-grain rice break down quickly, providing a creamy, velvet-like base. Corn grits act as a natural thickener, while buckwheat and millet introduce earthy, aromatic notes. To provide the necessary structural contrast, pearl barley and bulgur (or barley groats) are included for their resilience and chew. This combination requires approximately 100-110 grams of dry grains in total, with each variety contributing 15 grams.

The Method

The process begins with an essential cleaning step: the mixed grains must be rinsed in cold water at least four times until the runoff is clear. This prevents the soup from becoming overly gummy. The washed mixture is added to 2.2 liters of boiling salted broth. A key technical detail here is the initial 15-minute simmer on low heat; this allows the grains to begin hydrating before other ingredients are introduced.

After the first 15 minutes, two medium potatoes, diced, are added. The timing is deliberate: the additional 10 minutes of simmering softens the potatoes while bringing the more stubborn pearl barley to the correct condition.

The aromatic base is constructed separately to preserve the integrity of the vegetables. One large onion, finely chopped, and one grated carrot are sautéed in a blend of two tablespoons of vegetable oil and 10 grams of butter. The butter is a strategic addition, providing a glossy finish and a mellowing effect on the acidity of the broth. The onion is cooked until translucent and golden for three minutes, followed by the carrots for another five minutes.

The sautéed vegetables, a bay leaf, and freshly ground black pepper are stirred into the pot. A final simmer of 5 to 7 minutes allows the flavors to integrate. The heat is then turned off, and a large handful of chopped fresh dill and parsley is stirred in.

The most critical stage is the 15-minute resting period after the heat is removed. This pause allows the grains to fully absorb the remaining moisture and the flavors to stabilize. For the most balanced experience, the soup is served with a dollop of fresh sour cream and a slice of toasted rye bread.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future

A controversial sculpture at the European Parliament has triggered a fierce response from Washington, with potential repercussions for Ukraine's leadership and the EU's financial stability.

Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
Why Your Phalaenopsis Orchid Stops Growing in October and What to Check First Marina Lebedeva Dagestan's Deceptive All-Inclusive: Why Your $400 Tour is Only Half the Story Andrey Mihayloff Armenia's EU Bid Stalled by Russian Energy Dependence and Lack of Incentives Petr Ermilin
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Last materials
Singapore wealth gap stands at 18 times between top and bottom households
Seven Grains Together: The Culinary Tightrope Walk You Didn't Know You Needed
Why Your Phalaenopsis Orchid Stops Growing in October and What to Check First
Power Outages in Carabobo Exceed 12 Hours, Triggering Protests
US September inflation rate at 3.7% defies forecasts, impacting daily expenses
Thailand's New Entry Fee Priced at 450 Baht, Not $13.50
Dagestan's Deceptive All-Inclusive: Why Your $400 Tour is Only Half the Story
Nha Trang's Long-Term Noise Trap: Why the Beachfront is Not Quiet Enough for Digital Nomads
Watercare apologises after billing error deducted $6.14m from 43,835 accounts
Citric Acid Only Removes Scale: Why Your Dishwasher Needs a Second Step for Grease
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.