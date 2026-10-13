Sour apple marinade transforms herring into a light, piquant appetizer

The classic pairing of herring with onion and mayonnaise is a familiar staple, but it is far from the only way to serve this popular fish. A more balanced, piquant, and fresh approach comes from marinating the herring with sour apples. This transformation shifts the dish from a heavy, rich condiment to a lighter appetizer that works equally well for a casual dinner with potatoes or a festive table.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Herring with onions

The effectiveness of this method lies in the fruit's acidity. The sharpness of the sour apple helps counteract the inherent richness of the fish. By choosing apples with a distinctly tart profile, the marinade interacts with the herring to create a more complex flavor profile, ensuring the result is not overly cloying.

To execute this preparation, you need a standard set of ingredients. The specific variety of apple is a critical variable here; they must be sour for the marinade to function as intended. The required components are three lightly salted herring fillets, two sour apples, 100 ml of vegetable oil, 100 ml of water, three tablespoons of 9% vinegar, one teaspoon of sugar, five whole peppercorns, and one bay leaf.

Preparation and Marination

The process begins with the fish. The herring must be carefully filleted, with all skin and bones thoroughly removed. Once cleaned, the fillets are cut into medium-sized, portioned pieces. Simultaneously, the apples are prepared by removing the cores and seeds, then sliced into thin, uniform rounds.

Layering is the next decisive step. In a clean glass jar, alternate the pieces of herring with the apple slices until the container is full. For the marinade, combine the water, vegetable oil, vinegar, sugar, peppercorns, and bay leaf in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil. The liquid is then poured over the fish and apples while still hot. Allow the jar to sit at room temperature until it has completely cooled.

Once cooled, the jar should be stored in the refrigerator for four to six hours. This resting period is sufficient for the herring to absorb the aromatics of the spices and the juice from the apples, allowing the flavors to integrate.

Serving Suggestions

For presentation, arrange the herring pieces in a circle or fan shape on a flat plate, interspersed with the marinated apple slices. Drizzle a small amount of the remaining marinade from the jar over the dish to add moisture and flavor. Fresh sprigs of dill and whole peppercorns serve as appropriate garnishes. Traditionally, this preparation is served alongside slices of dark rye bread.