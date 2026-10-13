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One Skillet Creamy Pasta and Chicken Recipe

Recipes

One deep skillet handles the entire lifecycle of a creamy pasta dish: browning chicken, forming a roux, hydrating raw elbows, and finishing with a toasted topping. The result is a cohesive meal where the starch from the pasta thickens the sauce, eliminating the need for heavy cream, while a single vessel means minimal cleanup and a timeline of roughly 30 minutes.

Pasta with broccoli in sauce
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pasta with broccoli in sauce

The success of this method hinges on a specific ratio of liquid to dry goods. For 300 grams of elbow macaroni, exactly 5 cups (1.25 liters) of liquid-composed of milk and chicken broth-are required. This balance is critical: insufficient liquid leaves the pasta undercooked, while excess turns the dish into soup. The pasta absorbs this moisture during baking, transforming the liquid base into a thick, starchy sauce.

Building the Base

The process begins on the stovetop in a 30-centimeter deep skillet. Melt 50 grams of unsalted butter and sauté minced onion and two cloves of garlic for two minutes. Add 500 grams of cubed chicken thighs, seasoned with salt, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of garlic powder. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the exterior turns white; the interior will remain raw, intended to finish cooking in the oven.

Stir in ¼ cup (30 grams) of all-purpose flour, mixing until no white traces remain to form a roux. Slowly pour in 2 cups (500 ml) of low-sodium chicken broth while whisking continuously until the mixture becomes cloudy and smooth. Add 3 cups (750 ml) of milk-full-fat is optimal, though low-fat is acceptable-and season with salt and pepper. Bring the liquid to a boil over high heat.

Baking and Finishing

Stir 300 grams of raw elbow macaroni into the boiling liquid. Distribute the florets of one large head of broccoli over the top, allowing them to rest on the surface rather than being submerged. Cover the skillet and transfer it to an oven preheated to 180°C (350°F) for 20 minutes.

While the dish bakes, combine 25 grams of melted butter, ½ cup (60 grams) of panko breadcrumbs, and 2 tablespoons of finely grated Parmesan. Once the 20 minutes are complete, remove the skillet from the oven. Direct the heat from a broiler or upper rack element toward the dish. Quickly but gently fold in 150-200 grams of a shreddable cheese that melts well-cheddar or colby are suitable, while mozzarella is less ideal as a primary component due to its neutral flavor. Level the surface and scatter the prepared breadcrumb mixture on top.

Return the skillet under the broiler for 3-5 minutes, until the topping is golden and crisp. During this final stage, remaining liquid is absorbed by the pasta, and the sauce achieves a dense, creamy consistency. Serve immediately while the cheese is still stretchy and the texture remains tender.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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