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Microwave Honey Apples: The Four-Minute Warm Dessert

Recipes

Two apples, a microwave, and four minutes of quiet waiting. This is the essence of a dessert that relies on heat rather than complex technique, turning simple fruit into a warm, honey-infused treat. The decisive move here is the choice of fruit: a tart or sour-sweet variety is essential because its natural acidity balances the sweetness of the honey, preventing the final result from becoming cloying. This combination allows the fruit's own juices to meld with the sweetener, creating a liquid caramel that soaks back into the flesh. The microwave method is efficient, preserving the apple's shape while softening the interior, and requires no oven preheating.

Microwave oven
Photo: zh.wikipedia.org by Ген, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/1.0/
Microwave oven

For two servings, you will need two whole apples and four teaspoons of honey. Select fruits that are uniform in size and free of bruising, as they will cook more evenly. Wash the apples in hot water and dry them thoroughly with a towel; excess surface moisture can interfere with the cooking process.

Cut each apple in half and carefully remove the core and seeds using a small knife or a spoon. The goal is to create a stable cavity that can hold the filling. Place the halves cut-side up in a microwave-safe dish. It is important to set them as level as possible to ensure the honey stays contained within the "bowl" of the apple during heating. Add one teaspoon of honey into each cavity.

Cook the apples in the microwave at 1000 watts for two to three minutes. The exact time may vary depending on the appliance's power and the density of the fruit, but the indicator of doneness is tactile: the flesh should yield to pressure and become soft, while the apple maintains its structural integrity. As the heat penetrates the fruit, the honey will liquefy and mix with the released apple juices, forming a glossy, syrupy pool at the bottom of the dish.

Serve the apples while they are still warm, or let them cool to room temperature or chill them before eating. Before serving, pour the honey-and-juice mixture from the dish over the fruit halves to ensure every piece is moist and flavored. For variation, the dessert can be accompanied by whipped cream, a spoonful of cottage cheese, a scoop of ice cream, or a dusting of grated chocolate. With a caloric content of approximately 121 calories per serving, this preparation offers a lightweight alternative to heavier baked goods, relying on the fruit's natural texture and the simplicity of the ingredients for its appeal.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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