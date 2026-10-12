High-Heat Sauté Drives the Depth of Pumpkin Soup with Carrot Dumplings

Pumpkin soup often defaults to a watery porridge or a bland mixture of sweet vegetables. A recipe shared by the community "Povaronek" offers a different approach: a dense purée where the thickness is driven not just by the pumpkin, but by the intensity of the initial sauté. The dish's centerpiece is carrot dumplings, which add texture and body without the sharp, dominant flavor of raw root vegetables overrunning the profile.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Carrot and orange puree soup

The Mechanics of Depth

The decisive action in building the soup base is the thermal treatment of the vegetables. Pumpkin (550 g), onion (1), carrot (100 g), and tomato (250 g) go into a hot, heavy-bottomed pan with vegetable oil. They are sautéed over high heat until charred spots appear, turning them periodically. This step concentrates the flavor: the sugars in the vegetables caramelize, establishing a deeper base than boiling alone could achieve. During the sauté, the tomato skin is peeled off and a head of garlic (1) is cleaned, its papery skin separating easily after heat exposure.

Water is added until it nearly covers the vegetables, the heat is reduced to a minimum, and the mixture is simmered covered until tender. The broth is drained off, the solids are seasoned with salt, chili pepper, and curry, and then puréed with a blender. Finally, 230 ml of 10% cream is stirred in and heated, with constant agitation to prevent curdling.

Texture and Contrast

The second component is prepared in parallel. 200 g of carrot is sliced into rounds and boiled in salted water (200 ml) until soft. The cooked carrot is drained and blended into a puree. Once the mass cools slightly, 150 g of rice flour is folded in until a soft, elastic dough forms. The dough is shaped into small balls, gently flattened or dimpled for visual interest.

The dumplings are dropped into boiling salted water and cooked for about five minutes. Serving is straightforward: the hot soup is topped with a seed mix (if desired), a spoonful of unrefined vegetable oil, and the dumplings. The contrast between the smooth, creamy purée and the firm dumplings creates a textural play. The dish pairs well with toasted bread or croutons.

Source: Pravda.Ru