Make Green Salt Using a Weight-Based Herb and Salt Ratio for Even Drying

Green salt is a versatile seasoning that captures the fresh aroma of summer herbs while extending their usability. Unlike standard table salt, it introduces a deeper flavor profile to dishes, saving time in the preparation of soups, vegetables, meats, and sauces.

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The foundation of the mixture requires only two ingredients: fresh herbs and coarse rock or sea salt. Suitable herbs include dill, parsley, basil, celery leaves, lovage, green onion, rosemary, or thyme. To ensure reliability, weigh the ingredients rather than measuring by volume. A recommended starting ratio is equal weights of salt and prepared greens, or 60 percent salt to 40 percent greens. Weighing is more accurate because wet herbs lose significant mass once stems are removed and moisture is absorbed.

Preparation and Drying

Begin by sorting and washing the herbs with cold water. It is critical to remove as much surface moisture as possible before processing. Allow water to drain, then lay the herbs on a clean towel and pat them dry. A salad spinner can also be used to extract excess liquid. The less residual moisture present before drying, the better the final quality of the seasoning will be.

Coarsely chop the dried herbs and place them in a blender or food processor with the salt. Process the mixture until it reaches the consistency of a moist green crumb; do not blend it into a paste. Spread this mixture into a thin, even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Two methods can be used to dry the salt. In a conventional oven, set the temperature to 40-50 °C (104-122 °F), ideally using convection. Keep the oven door slightly ajar to allow moisture to escape. Stir the mixture periodically and break up any clumps. Alternatively, use a food dehydrator: distribute the mixture across the trays and dry at 40-45 °C (104-113 °F) until the process is complete. The finished seasoning must be completely dry and free-flowing, with no damp spots remaining.

Finishing and Storage

Once the mixture has cooled, it can be processed again for texture. Brief pulses in a blender or coffee grinder will yield large green flakes, while a longer grind will produce a fine, uniform powder.

Store the cooled green salt in a clean, dry glass jar. Keep the container in a kitchen cabinet, away from steam, moisture, and direct sunlight. When using the seasoning, always scoop with a dry spoon to prevent clumping. For convenience, portion the salt into several smaller airtight containers.

Because green salt seasons and aromas dishes simultaneously, adjust the additional salt added to recipes accordingly. It is particularly effective with potatoes, eggs, soups, meats, and poultry, and serves as a base for sauces made with sour cream, yogurt, or plant-based oils.

You can tailor the herb blend to specific culinary applications. A universal combination is dill and parsley. For vegetables and potatoes, use dill, parsley, celery, and green onion. For meats and poultry, pair parsley with small amounts of thyme and rosemary. For tomatoes and pasta dishes, basil is the preferred choice. Note that rosemary and thyme have intense aromas; use them sparingly so they do not overpower the milder notes of the other greens.