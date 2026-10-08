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Crumbly Secrets: The butter fat content that ensures perfection

Recipes

Tatiana Russu's shortbread with chocolate glaze takes 40 minutes to prepare and yields six servings, with each portion containing 591.92 kcal. The structural integrity of the crumbly texture relies on a specific ingredient state: strictly 82% fat butter, measured at 225 grams. This high-fat content is the deciding factor for the final consistency.

Песочное печенье с лимоном
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Песочное печенье с лимоном

The process begins with temperature control. Remove the butter from the refrigerator, slice it into plaquettes, and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes until it becomes very soft. Once softened, mash the butter with a fork until it reaches a uniform state. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the butter with 0.3 teaspoons of salt. Beat this mixture for three minutes until it becomes pale and fluffy.

Gradually add 110 grams of powdered sugar while continuing to beat on high speed. Incorporate 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and mix. In a separate bowl, sift together 240 grams of wheat flour and 20 grams of cornstarch. Add these dry ingredients to the butter mixture in parts, mixing thoroughly after each addition.

Pour in 20 ml of warm milk and work the dough until it reaches a very plastic state. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 175 °C. Transfer the dough into a piping bag fitted with a large tip and pipe wide strips onto the prepared sheet.

Bake the cookies for 15 minutes, or until the edges turn a light golden color. It is critical to avoid overbaking, as the cookies can easily burn. Once done, transfer them to a wire rack and allow them to cool completely.

While the cookies cool, melt 100 grams of chocolate in a microwave. Dip one end of each cookie into the melted chocolate and return them to the rack to let the glaze set.

To adjust the flavor profile, you can add a small amount of grated orange zest or ground cinnamon when introducing the dry ingredients. This variation is particularly effective if the cookies are intended for a Christmas or New Year's table.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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