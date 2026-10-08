World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother

Recipes

Instant coffee is prone to developing an unpleasant, burnt bitterness if prepared with common habits like using rolling boiling water, adding cold milk directly, or overloading the cup with granules. Adjusting the preparation method can soften the flavor without requiring an espresso machine.

A cup of hot coffee
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A cup of hot coffee

Choosing the Right Base

For the best result, select instant coffee with large, dry sublimated granules. Cheap powdered instant coffee is significantly lower in quality, and its taste is difficult to improve through culinary adjustments.

Ingredients

Instant coffee (sublimated): 1-2 teaspoons per standard cup.
Water: Hot, but not boiling.
Milk: To taste.
Sugar: To taste.
Salt: A few crystals.
Aromatics (optional): Cinnamon, vanilla, or a drop of vanilla extract.

Preparation Steps

Prepare the Water. After boiling the kettle, wait for approximately one minute. This allows the water to cool slightly, preventing the coffee from picking up excessive burnt bitterness during brewing.

Create a Coffee Paste. Place 1-2 teaspoons of coffee in a cup. Add a single spoonful of warm water and rub the granules thoroughly until they form a paste.

Whisk. If using sugar, add it at this stage. Vigorously whisk the mixture with a small whisk or spoon for 15-20 seconds to create a light foam.

Brew. Pour the remaining hot water into the cup containing the coffee paste.

Balance the Flavor. Add a few crystals of salt to the finished coffee. This will not make the drink salty but helps neutralize sharp bitterness and softens the overall taste.

Add Milk and Aromatics. Cold milk lowers the temperature of the drink sharply, so preheat it before adding. For aroma, include a small amount of cinnamon, vanilla, or a drop of vanilla extract.

Do not double the amount of coffee; doing so yields only a slight increase in richness while making the bitterness dominant.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Former coal mine now heats 750 homes: Seaham's low-carbon heat solution
United Kingdom
Former coal mine now heats 750 homes: Seaham's low-carbon heat solution
Why Hair Products Fail: The Mistakes in Your Washing and Drying Technique
Women
Why Hair Products Fail: The Mistakes in Your Washing and Drying Technique
KATE FT-703: The Russian 7-Speed Automatic That Outperforms DSG
Auto
KATE FT-703: The Russian 7-Speed Automatic That Outperforms DSG
Popular
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion

Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong have seen a dramatic increase, reaching nearly threefold in volume and fourfold in value during the first eight months of 2026, signaling a significant shift in global trade dynamics.

Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle Andrey Nikolaev 'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges Lyuba Lulko Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand Alexander Shtorm
Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you
Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Last materials
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Why Hair Products Fail: The Mistakes in Your Washing and Drying Technique
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks
Former coal mine now heats 750 homes: Seaham's low-carbon heat solution
KATE FT-703: The Russian 7-Speed Automatic That Outperforms DSG
Political Windfall or Disaster? Forrest's Ballyrogan Turbine Project Faces Uncertain Future
Gold prices drop 26% as Fed rate hikes offset geopolitical demand
Johannesburg's Design Week: Fixing Mobility and Public Space
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.