A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother

Instant coffee is prone to developing an unpleasant, burnt bitterness if prepared with common habits like using rolling boiling water, adding cold milk directly, or overloading the cup with granules. Adjusting the preparation method can soften the flavor without requiring an espresso machine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A cup of hot coffee

Choosing the Right Base

For the best result, select instant coffee with large, dry sublimated granules. Cheap powdered instant coffee is significantly lower in quality, and its taste is difficult to improve through culinary adjustments.

Ingredients

Instant coffee (sublimated): 1-2 teaspoons per standard cup.

Water: Hot, but not boiling.

Milk: To taste.

Sugar: To taste.

Salt: A few crystals.

Aromatics (optional): Cinnamon, vanilla, or a drop of vanilla extract.

Preparation Steps

Prepare the Water. After boiling the kettle, wait for approximately one minute. This allows the water to cool slightly, preventing the coffee from picking up excessive burnt bitterness during brewing.

Create a Coffee Paste. Place 1-2 teaspoons of coffee in a cup. Add a single spoonful of warm water and rub the granules thoroughly until they form a paste.

Whisk. If using sugar, add it at this stage. Vigorously whisk the mixture with a small whisk or spoon for 15-20 seconds to create a light foam.

Brew. Pour the remaining hot water into the cup containing the coffee paste.

Balance the Flavor. Add a few crystals of salt to the finished coffee. This will not make the drink salty but helps neutralize sharp bitterness and softens the overall taste.

Add Milk and Aromatics. Cold milk lowers the temperature of the drink sharply, so preheat it before adding. For aroma, include a small amount of cinnamon, vanilla, or a drop of vanilla extract.

Do not double the amount of coffee; doing so yields only a slight increase in richness while making the bitterness dominant.