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Smoked chicken and blue cheese ramekin with cream and mushrooms

Recipes

Smoked chicken brings a distinct smokiness to this julienne, which is balanced by the richness of cream and the sharp bite of blue cheese. The result is a hearty, individual portion suitable for serving as a hot appetizer.

Juliene of mushrooms in cocottes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Juliene of mushrooms in cocottes

Ingredients

  • 400 g smoked chicken fillet
  • 200 g button mushrooms
  • 1 leek (white part only)
  • 250 ml cream (20% to 33% fat)
  • 70 g blue cheese (Dorblu or similar)
  • 80 g hard cheese (Gouda, Edam, or equivalent)
  • 50 g butter
  • 1 tablespoon wheat flour
  • Black pepper, freshly ground, to taste

Preparation

Cut the smoked chicken fillet into neat cubes. Slice the mushrooms thinly and cut the white part of the leek into thin half-rings.

Melt the butter in a deep skillet. Add the leek and sauté for 3-4 minutes until soft. Add the mushrooms and cook over medium heat until the excess moisture released by the mushrooms has largely evaporated. Add the chicken cubes and heat the mixture together for another 2 minutes.

Stir in the tablespoon of flour and mix well, cooking for about a minute. Gradually pour in the cream while stirring continuously. Continue heating until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with black pepper to taste. At this stage, taste the dish for salt before adding any more, as the smoked chicken, hard cheese, and blue cheese are already quite salty.

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in 35 g (half of the total amount) of blue cheese until fully dissolved.

Distribute the mixture into individual ramekins. Top with the grated hard cheese and the remaining blue cheese. Bake in an oven preheated to 200 °C for 10-12 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

Do not fill the ramekins to the brim. The creamy sauce will bubble during baking and may overflow.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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