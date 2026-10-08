Beetroot cream soup without heavy reliance on fat: Chicken broth and apple

Beetroot cream soup often relies on heavy cream for body, but this version achieves a satisfying depth through the base liquid itself. Chicken broth provides the savory backbone, while a single apple introduces a subtle acidity that balances the natural sweetness of the root vegetable. For a vegetarian approach, vegetable stock works, though the flavor profile shifts to highlight the inherent notes of carrot, beet, and apple. The result is a silky texture that feels substantial without being heavy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cream of beetroot soup with goat cheese

Specifications

Serves 5. Prep and cook time: 40 minutes. Calories per serving: 366.02 kcal. Macros per serving: 9.69 g protein, 21.45 g fat, 32.43 g carbohydrates. Difficulty: Medium.

Ingredients

• 3 beetroots

• 2 potatoes

• 1 onion

• 1 carrot

• 2 garlic cloves

• 1 apple

• 5 sprigs dill

• 1 liter chicken broth (or vegetable stock)

• 250 ml 20% cream

• 2 tablespoons refined vegetable oil

• Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Peel the beetroots and slice them into roughly 1 cm thick rounds. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil, and toss to coat. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring twice during cooking to ensure even browning.

While the beets roast, prepare the remaining vegetables. Dice the potato, onion, and apple. Grate the carrot and mince the garlic. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil. Sauté the onion and carrot, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the diced potato and minced garlic, and cook for another minute. Pour in the hot broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the roasted beets and apple pieces, continuing to cook for approximately 10 minutes until all vegetables are completely tender.

Remove the pot from the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the mixture until smooth. If using lemon juice as a variation, add it now and blend briefly again.

Pour in the cream. Return the pot to low heat and warm the soup gently, stirring constantly. Avoid a rolling boil to prevent the cream from splitting. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Ladle the hot soup into deep bowls and garnish with freshly chopped dill. For the most vibrant color, select beetroots with dark, evenly colored flesh free of pale streaks.

Note: Homemade chicken broth can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. For longer storage, portion it into containers and freeze.