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Submarine sandwich with cured meats and melted mozzarella

Recipes

The name "submarine” sticks to the sandwich because of the elongated hot dog bun, which resembles a hull. But what makes the dish worth making isn't just the shape; it's the specific combination of fillings that creates a cohesive bite. One sandwich holds three types of cured meat-ham, salami, and pepperoni-alongside melted mozzarella. Fresh vegetables, olives, and a simple dressing of oil and red wine vinegar provide a contrast to the rich meats, balancing weight with freshness.

Sub sandwich
Photo: unsplash.com by Libardo Castilla is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sub sandwich

Ingredients and Specs

One serving takes about 15 minutes to prepare. The nutritional profile for this portion is 1,055.70 kcal, with 37.14 g of protein, 79.94 g of fat, and 44.94 g of carbohydrates. It is a simple recipe designed for a single person.

Here is what you need:

  • 1 hot dog bun
  • 2 slices of ham
  • 4 slices of salami
  • 4 slices of pepperoni
  • 4 slices of mozzarella
  • 1 tablespoon of pesto sauce
  • 0.25 red onion
  • 0.5 tomato
  • 10 g of iceberg lettuce
  • 1 spicy pickled pepper
  • 5 black olives
  • 0.5 teaspoon of olive oil
  • 0.5 teaspoon of red wine vinegar
  • 0.25 teaspoon of dried oregano
  • A pinch of ground black pepper

Assembly and Baking

Preheat your oven to 200 °C (392 °F). Make a long cut down the center of the hot dog bun, being careful not to sever it completely so the filling stays enclosed. Open the bun and place it cut-side up on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. If the bun feels very soft, you can briefly dry the cut side in the oven first to prevent it from becoming soggy under the moist ingredients.

Spread the pesto sauce evenly over the inside of the bun. Layer the ham, salami, and pepperoni on top of the pesto, followed by the slices of mozzarella. Bake for 10 minutes until the meats are warmed through and the cheese is fully melted.

Toppings and Finishing

While the sandwich bakes, prep the fresh components. Slice the red onion, pickled pepper, and olives into rings. Cut the tomato into slices and chop the iceberg lettuce into large pieces.

Remove the hot base from the oven. Add the prepared vegetables, onions, peppers, and olives inside. Drizzle lightly with the olive oil and red wine vinegar. Add the vinegar sparingly; it should refresh the flavor without overpowering the aromatic cured meats.

Finish by sprinkling the top with dried oregano and a pinch of black pepper. Close the sandwich tightly to bind the layers together. It is ready to serve as a substantial snack or a convenient take-away lunch.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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