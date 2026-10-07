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A Skillet Breakfast of Fried Potatoes, Sausage, and Melted Cheese

Recipes

Omelette "Kartofan” serves as a hearty alternative to standard mashed potatoes or french fries. The dish combines golden-brown vegetables, a meat filling, and melted cheese, resulting in a flavorful preparation with a crispy exterior and a soft interior.

Potato omelette
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Potato omelette

The ingredients required for this substantial breakfast are as follows: five eggs, 100 g of potatoes, 100 g of cheese, 100 g of sausage, salt and black pepper to taste, and vegetable oil for frying.

Begin by peeling and slicing the potatoes into thin rounds. Slice the sausage similarly. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater.

In a large bowl, crack the five eggs, add salt, and whisk thoroughly until the mixture is homogeneous.

Heat a small amount of vegetable oil in a skillet. Add the potato slices and fry over medium heat until distinct golden color appears on both sides.

Pour the egg mixture evenly over the fried potatoes. Top with the sausage slices and shower the dish generously with the grated cheese. Cover the skillet with a lid, reduce the heat to the minimum, and cook for 5-7 minutes.

Serve "Kartofan” immediately after cooking. It is best served directly in the skillet, cut into portions. This method helps retain heat and aroma, keeping the cheese layer soft and stringy.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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