Pumpkin and Cottage Cheese Casserole Recipe

A two-layer casserole offers a practical alternative to standard porridge, relying on the structural and flavor interplay between pumpkin and cottage cheese. The sweetness of the pumpkin is paired with the citrus aroma of orange zest, while poppy seeds contribute to the texture.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Aaron Burden is licensed under Free Pumpkin

The recipe requires 360 g of cottage cheese, four eggs, 100 g of Greek yogurt, 60 g of flour, 20 g of poppy seeds, 600 g of pumpkin puree, the zest of one orange, and vanillin and sugar to taste.

To prepare the cottage cheese layer, combine the cottage cheese, two eggs, Greek yogurt, 30 g of flour, poppy seeds, vanillin, and sugar in a deep container. Mix thoroughly until the consistency is uniform. In a separate bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, the remaining two eggs, the remaining 30 g of flour, orange zest, and sugar to taste. Mix these ingredients until smooth.

Layer the prepared mixtures into a baking dish. Bake at 180°C for 40 to 50 minutes. Once finished, do not cut the casserole immediately. Allow it to rest at room temperature for at least 20 minutes so the layers stabilize and set.