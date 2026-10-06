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Skillet Pumpkin With Uniform Cuts To Preserve Texture

Recipes

The core technique for this skillet pumpkin dish relies on consistent sizing rather than prolonged baking. By cutting all vegetables to identical dimensions, the components maintain their structure while becoming fully tender. This approach preserves the integrity of each ingredient, a result that is difficult to achieve with roasting where edges often dry out before the center softens.

Pumpkin and eggplant stew
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pumpkin and eggplant stew

The recipe yields four servings, totaling 40 minutes of preparation and cooking time. Each portion contains 151.4 kcal, 2.8 g of protein, 10.4 g of fat, and 14.5 g of carbohydrates.

Ingredients

  • 400 g peeled pumpkin (varieties such as butternut, musk, or standard table pumpkin)
  • 1 medium onion
  • 1 medium bell pepper
  • 1 medium carrot
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp sweet paprika
  • ½ tsp ground pepper mix
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce (optional)
  • 1 tsp curry (optional)
  • Provençal herbs, salt, and fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, dill, or basil) to taste
  • Pumpkin seeds for garnish

Method

Begin by washing and peeling the vegetables. Slice the pumpkin into thin strips, matching the carrot pieces to the same size. Cut the bell pepper into strips and dice the onion.

Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and carrot, and sauté for 5 minutes. Introduce the pumpkin, stirring thoroughly to combine, and continue cooking for another 5 minutes.

Add the bell pepper, mix the vegetables, and let the mixture simmer for 10 minutes. Next, season with salt, curry, paprika, and pepper. If using, incorporate the soy sauce and Provençal herbs. Stir gently to avoid breaking down the vegetables into a pulp. Cover the skillet and cook for a final 5 minutes until the vegetables are fully tender.

Serve the dish hot or cold as a standalone appetizer, a side for meat, fish, or poultry, or as a complete vegetarian or dietary meal. Garnish each portion with fresh herbs and pumpkin seeds.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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