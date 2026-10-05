Autumn White Cabbage and Fresh Oyster Mushroom Pork Stew Recipe

Autumn brings a specific window of freshness for white cabbage and fresh oyster mushrooms, creating a seasonal stew that balances the meat's richness with the vegetable's fiber. This combination works well whether you use lean pork cuts like shoulder or more fatty options like neck, as the cabbage's texture helps keep the dish digestible.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Stewed cabbage with meat and mushrooms

For two servings, you will need 400 grams of pork meat, 500 grams of white cabbage, one carrot, one onion, 100 grams of pumpkin, 100 grams of fresh oyster mushrooms, 4 tablespoons of refined vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of tomato paste, 0.3 teaspoon of adjika, and salt to taste. The total cooking time is approximately 50 minutes, plus 10 minutes for preparation, yielding about 771 kilocalories per portion.

Start by heating 2 tablespoons of oil in a pot. Add pork cut into chunks and sear for 5 minutes. Cover the pot and simmer on low heat for 7 minutes.

While the meat cooks, prepare the vegetable base. Grate the pumpkin and carrot on a coarse grater and finely chop the onion. Sauté these vegetables in a pan with the remaining oil for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the washed and chopped oyster mushrooms to the pork. Stir and simmer under a lid for 10 minutes. In a separate container, mix 150 ml of water with the tomato paste and adjika, then pour this mixture into the pot. Cook for another 5 minutes.

Add the thinly shredded cabbage and the sautéed vegetable mix to the pot. Pour in 150 ml of hot water, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt, stir, and continue cooking under the lid for another 10 to 15 minutes, adding more water if the stew becomes too dry.

You can vary the cut of pork; neck with fat marbling, ribs, or leaner cuts like ham and shoulder all work. The cooking time for the cabbage depends on its age: young cabbage takes about 15 minutes, while autumn cabbage requires roughly double that time. Fresh oyster mushrooms are recommended specifically because they maintain the intended flavor profile better than other varieties.