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Building an Autumn Chicken Soup by Separating Vegetable Preparations

Recipes

There is a specific combination of ingredients and techniques that transforms a standard chicken broth into a balanced autumn soup. The key lies in the handling of the vegetables and the precise timing of their addition to the pot. This dish relies on a clear progression: building a clean stock, preparing distinct vegetable components, and assembling them only in the final stages.

Hot soup in a pot
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Hot soup in a pot

The foundation is the stock. For a three-liter pot, use approximately one-quarter of a bone-in chicken breast. Place the meat in cold water, bring it to a boil, and discard the initial foam. Rinse both the meat and the pot thoroughly. In the clean pot, arrange the parsley stalks on the bottom, followed by the chicken, one whole peeled onion, and one carrot cut in half. Add two bay leaves, five allspice berries, ten black peppercorns, and one level tablespoon of coarse salt. Fill with fresh water. Once boiling, remove the lid and simmer over the lowest possible heat for 40 minutes. Remove the meat and carrots from the broth. Discard the onion, parsley stalks, bay leaves, and peppercorns. The broth can be strained or simply clarified by wiping the sides of the pot with a paper towel.

The vegetable base requires separate preparation before assembly. For the sweet peppers, remove the seeds and membranes and cut them into quarters. Sear them on a dry, heavy-bottomed pan over high heat for three to four minutes per side. Once cooled, peel the skin and chop the flesh into small squares. For the tomatoes, blanch them in boiling water, then shock in cold water to loosen the skins. Remove the stems and chop the flesh into 2 cm pieces. For the tomato base, place the tomatoes in a pan with a minimal amount of vegetable oil. Simmer under a lid over low heat until they form a uniform paste, breaking them down with a spatula. Stir in two minced garlic cloves and roughly chopped parsley (30 g). Remove from heat and keep covered.

Assembly happens in the final phase. Cut 3 small new potatoes into 1 cm cubes. Add them to the boiling broth and simmer under a lid over low heat for about 10 minutes, until nearly cooked. While the potatoes cook, cut the reserved carrot into 1x1 cm squares (3 mm thick) and chop the chicken meat into pieces. Add the prepared pepper to the potatoes and cook for 5 minutes. Add the carrot and chicken, then bring the soup to a boil. Finally, stir in the tomato, garlic, and parsley mixture. Bring to a boil again, heat for thirty seconds, and turn off the heat.

Let the soup stand under a lid for about 30 minutes before serving. This resting period allows the flavors to integrate fully.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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