Roasted Broccoli with Kalamata Olives, Almonds, and Bryndza Cheese

Roasted broccoli differs from steamed or raw versions by the application of high heat. At 430°F (220°C), the florets soften and the edges brown within twenty minutes, intensifying the cabbage's natural flavor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Fresh broccoli

Yield: 4 servings

Prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Nutritional value per serving: 341 kcal, 9.09g protein, 28.13g fat, 15.96g carbohydrates

Ingredients

600 g broccoli

0.5 shallot

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

50 g Kalamata olives

25 g sliced almonds

1 tbsp whole grain mustard

1 tbsp honey

50 g bryndza cheese

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut the broccoli into 4-5 cm pieces. In a bowl, toss the florets with 2 tbsp of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, ensuring space between pieces to prevent steaming. Roast for 15-20 minutes.

While the broccoli roasts, prepare the dressing by mixing finely diced shallot, lemon juice, zest, whole grain mustard, honey, and the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Halve the olives and toast the almond slices in a dry pan until golden.

Combine the roasted broccoli, olives, and toasted almonds with the dressing. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with crumbled bryndza.

The stems are edible; peel the tough outer skin and slice them thinly to roast along with the florets.