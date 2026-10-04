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Roasted Broccoli with Kalamata Olives, Almonds, and Bryndza Cheese

Recipes

Roasted broccoli differs from steamed or raw versions by the application of high heat. At 430°F (220°C), the florets soften and the edges brown within twenty minutes, intensifying the cabbage's natural flavor.

Fresh broccoli
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Fresh broccoli

Yield: 4 servings
Prep and cook time: 30 minutes
Nutritional value per serving: 341 kcal, 9.09g protein, 28.13g fat, 15.96g carbohydrates

Ingredients

600 g broccoli
0.5 shallot
1 tsp lemon zest
2 tbsp lemon juice
50 g Kalamata olives
25 g sliced almonds
1 tbsp whole grain mustard
1 tbsp honey
50 g bryndza cheese
3 tbsp olive oil
Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut the broccoli into 4-5 cm pieces. In a bowl, toss the florets with 2 tbsp of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, ensuring space between pieces to prevent steaming. Roast for 15-20 minutes.

While the broccoli roasts, prepare the dressing by mixing finely diced shallot, lemon juice, zest, whole grain mustard, honey, and the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Halve the olives and toast the almond slices in a dry pan until golden.

Combine the roasted broccoli, olives, and toasted almonds with the dressing. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with crumbled bryndza.

The stems are edible; peel the tough outer skin and slice them thinly to roast along with the florets.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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