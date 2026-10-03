Cranberry Black Tea: Acidity Highlights Tannins

The pairing of cranberries and black tea creates a dynamic where the berry's acidity highlights the tea's tannins rather than masking them. Bagged tea is used here to ensure a clear, sediment-free drink. Fresh mint is added during the steeping process, while honey is introduced only at the end, once the liquid has cooled enough to preserve its sweetness without burning.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Tea with cranberries and angelica root

This recipe yields three servings using 120 grams of fresh or frozen cranberries, two black tea bags, three sprigs of fresh mint, one tablespoon of honey, and 750 milliliters of water. The entire process takes approximately ten minutes.

Bring water to a boil. Place the cranberries in a small saucepan, pour in the boiling water, and set over medium heat. As soon as the water returns to a boil and the berries begin to burst, remove the pot from the heat. Let the hot infusion sit for a few minutes to cool slightly.

While the infusion cools, wash and dry the mint with paper towels. Place the tea bags and whole mint sprigs into a teapot. Pour the hot cranberry liquid over them and steep for five minutes.

Remove the tea bags and mint sprigs. Use a spoon to lightly mash some of the berries directly in the pot, which releases additional juice and intensifies the flavor. Stir in the honey until dissolved and serve.

If substituting loose-leaf tea for bagged tea, it must be brewed separately. Steep the tea in half of the berry-free liquid for five minutes, strain it, and combine it with the remaining liquid and berries. In this variation, the mint can be added directly to the saucepan during the cranberry cooking phase.

The finished drink is also suitable for cold serving. Allow it to cool, pour into tall glasses with ice, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.