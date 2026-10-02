Boiled Eggs & Cheese: A Comfort Classic Upset by a Tropical Twist

The combination of boiled eggs, cheese, and garlic is a staple of home cooking, valued for its speed. It relies on a simple balance: a soft base offset by sharpness, achieved through specific ingredient preparation. This approach keeps the dish approachable without requiring complex technique.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Puff salad in a glass bowl

Here is what goes into the plate. Start with 200 grams of cooked chicken fillet, four chicken eggs, 150 grams of semi-hard cheese, and two fresh garlic cloves. Add 100 to 150 grams of canned pineapple pieces. For the binding agent, use three tablespoons of mayonnaise or thick Greek yogurt. Salt and freshly ground black pepper finish the seasoning.

The process begins with the protein. The chicken should be boiled in salted water until fully cooked, then cooled completely. Cut it into small cubes or shred it into fibers. This layer provides the bulk of the dish.

Next, handle the eggs. Boil them in water for 8 to 9 minutes after it reaches a rolling boil. Immediately transfer them to cold water, peel, and grate them on a coarse grater.

The cheese requires attention to texture. Grate the semi-hard variety on a coarse or medium grater. Select a cheese with a distinct buttery flavor so it does not disappear against the other components.

For the garlic, do not use a press. The excess liquid released by pressing can make the salad watery. Instead, peel two cloves and mince them finely with a knife.

Assemble the salad in layers. Place the chicken at the bottom, followed by the eggs. Then add the cheese mixed with the minced garlic and the pineapple chunks. Lightly coat each layer with the mayonnaise or yogurt, adding salt and pepper between them.

To finish, sprinkle with a pinch of ground paprika or fresh herbs. The salad does not need time to sit in the refrigerator to absorb flavors. Served immediately, the components retain their distinct textures, and the garlic aroma remains sharp and fresh.

The pineapple alters the typical profile of a garlic salad, lightening the overall taste. Its sweetness counters the sharpness of the garlic. If a lower-calorie version is preferred, swapping the mayonnaise for yogurt mixed with a drop of mustard keeps the flavor familiar while reducing the richness.