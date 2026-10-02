Plum Preservation Sequence: Spices Before Sugar

This recipe elevates preserved plums from a simple jam to a sophisticated confection, infusing them with a complex bouquet of spices and wine before locking in their texture with sugar. The sequence is crucial: spices first impart their aroma to the fruit, and then the caramelization of sugar sets the texture.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Liquor

Ingredients and Preparation

For this unique plum preserve, you will need 1 kg of plums (yielding 900 g after pitting), 400 g of sugar, 200 ml of dry red wine, 4 whole black peppercorns, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 cardamom pods, 2 star anise pods, and the zest of ½ an orange. Pectin is an optional ingredient for adjusting thickness.

Begin by washing and drying the plums. Halve them and remove the pits. Zest the orange using a vegetable peeler to obtain wide strips. Combine all the dry spices and orange zest in a small muslin bag, tying it securely. Measure out the red wine.

The Infusion Process

In a heavy-bottomed pot or skillet, place the prepared plums. Add the spice bag and pour in the red wine. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Afterward, remove and discard the spice bag entirely.

Sweetening and Thickening

Once the spice bag is removed, stir the sugar into the simmering plum mixture. Mix thoroughly until the sugar granules dissolve. Bring the mixture back to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Continue to simmer for another 10 minutes.

At this stage, the preserve will have a relatively liquid consistency, and the plum flesh will remain tender. For a thicker texture, incorporate 10 g of pectin mixed with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the reserved sugar (from the total amount) during the final 3 minutes of cooking. Alternatively, commercial gelling agents like "Zhelfix" or "Gustix" can be used in the same dosage.

Finishing and Storage

Once the desired consistency is achieved, ladle the finished plum preserve into sterilized jars and seal them with lids. Invert the sealed jars, cover them with a towel, and allow them to cool completely. Store the finished preserve in the refrigerator.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.