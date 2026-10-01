Pumpkin Soup Recipe with Crispy Cinnamon Cheese Discs

Smooth pumpkin puree meets crisp, spiced cheese discs. This contrast in texture defines the soup, turning a standard vegetable dish into something more complex through specific cooking steps and a precise spice profile.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pumpkin-carrot soup-puree with cream

Serves 5. Ingredients: 1.5 kg pumpkin, 1 leek stalk, 1 L vegetable broth, 200 ml 11% cream, 60 g hard cheese, 50 g butter, 3 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 tsp sugar, 0.5 tsp ground cinnamon, salt, and black pepper.

Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Cut the pumpkin flesh into large chunks, coat with vegetable oil, and wrap two to three pieces in foil. Bake for 30 minutes.

Grate the hard cheese finely and mix with cinnamon. Place the mixture in small rounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at the same temperature until the cheese melts.

Slice the leek into rings, wash thoroughly to remove sand, and dry. Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the leek and sauté over medium-low heat for 3 minutes, stirring. Sprinkle with sugar and continue cooking on low heat until lightly caramelized.

Add the baked pumpkin and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. Blend until smooth. Return the soup to the heat, pour in the cream, and season with salt and pepper. Warm over minimal heat, stirring constantly, until the first bubbles appear.

Remove from heat and ladle into bowls. Top each serving with the cheese discs. Garnish with chopped herbs or lightly toasted walnuts if desired.

Each serving contains 368.93 kcal (Protein: 9.29 g, Fat: 28.01 g, Carbs: 32.19 g).

Chicken broth works as a substitute for vegetable broth. For a warmer flavor profile, add ground ginger or turmeric. Crispy baguette croutons, tossed with olive oil and garlic, can replace the cheese discs.